Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Save up to 48% on sunscreens from Neutrogena, Aveeno and more

Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is live with up to 48% off sunscreens from Banana Boat, Eucerin and more. Score $17 off an Aveeno SPF lotion, grab a Neutrogena SPF 50 spray for $7 and save on the popular Elta MD tinted sunscreen before the sale ends May 10.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Sunscreen, skincare and hair tools, from $4

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Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF spray, 3-pack: $23.82 (40% off)

Badger Sport mineral sunscreen: $12.77 (33% off)

Medicube collagen sunscreen: $15.12 (31% off)

Original price: $39.04

This popular sunscreen protects skin from the sun and provides all-day hydration. Ideal for sensitive skin, this moisturizing lotion is enriched with SPF 60 and probiotic oats.

Original price: $23.50

Hydrate and protect your skin with this tinted face sunscreen made for dry, combination and normal skin. Zinc oxide and hyaluronic acid provide lightweight coverage and moisture, while the compact size makes it easy to use on the go or layer under makeup.

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Original price: $13.19

Get reliable sun protection for less with this SPF 50 sunscreen, now under $7. It applies easily, absorbs quickly and won't leave a white cast, making it a smart everyday pick.

Original price: $22.09

Stock up for summer with this two-pack of Banana Boat sunscreen designed for mess-free application. The lightweight lotion hydrates without feeling greasy and works well for all skin types, making it a practical pick for the whole family.

Original price: $19.99

This tinted face sunscreen is lightweight, water-resistant and leaves a dewy finish. The compact design makes it easy to pack for summer travel, whether in a carry-on or toiletry bag.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Up to 57% off practical finds like water flosses and makeup wipes

Original price: $17.99

This hypoallergenic sunscreen features a lightweight, smooth texture and is great for sensitive skin. Enriched with zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen melts into skin and protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Original price: $24

Get quick, even coverage with this Bask spray sunscreen, now $20. The popular, hydrating formula feels comfortable on skin and works across all skin types. It's a great pick for mess-free re-application.

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Original price: $20.99

This L'Oréal Paris SPF cream combines daily sun protection with a smooth formula that layers nicely under makeup. It combines retinal and broad-spectrum SPF in a non-greasy finish designed for everyday wear.

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