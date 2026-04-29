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Deals

Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Save up to 48% on sunscreens from Neutrogena, Aveeno and more

Stock up on top-rated SPF picks before summer hits, with deals starting at $7

Allie Wise By Allie Wise Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Shop discounted sunscreens from Aveeno, EltaMD and more.

Shop discounted sunscreens from Aveeno, EltaMD and more. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is live with up to 48% off sunscreens from Banana Boat, Eucerin and more. Score $17 off an Aveeno SPF lotion, grab a Neutrogena SPF 50 spray for $7 and save on the popular Elta MD tinted sunscreen before the sale ends May 10.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Sunscreen, skincare and hair tools, from $4

Trending deals

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF spray, 3-pack: $23.82 (40% off)
Badger Sport mineral sunscreen: $12.77 (33% off)
Medicube collagen sunscreen: $15.12 (31% off)

Aveeno Hydrate and Protect SPF 60: $21.52 (45% off)

Original price: $39.04

This sunscreen feels weightless on your skin.

This sunscreen feels weightless on your skin. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.04 $21.52

This popular sunscreen protects skin from the sun and provides all-day hydration. Ideal for sensitive skin, this moisturizing lotion is enriched with SPF 60 and probiotic oats.

EltaMD tinted face sunscreen: $21.15 (10% off)

Original price: $23.50

Non-greasy and moisturizing.

Non-greasy and moisturizing. (Amazon)

Amazon $23.50 $21.15

Hydrate and protect your skin with this tinted face sunscreen made for dry, combination and normal skin. Zinc oxide and hyaluronic acid provide lightweight coverage and moisture, while the compact size makes it easy to use on the go or layer under makeup.

READ MORE: The best deals to shop this week: Up to 88% DeWalt, Weber, Swarovski and more

Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 50 spray: $6.88 (48% off)

Original price: $13.19

This lightweight sunscreen can be used on both your face and body.

This lightweight sunscreen can be used on both your face and body. (Amazon)

Amazon $13.19 $6.88

Get reliable sun protection for less with this SPF 50 sunscreen, now under $7. It applies easily, absorbs quickly and won't leave a white cast, making it a smart everyday pick.

Banana Boat Sport SPF 30, 2-pack: $18.74 (15% off)

Original price: $22.09

Formulated with ceramides, aloe and vitamin E.

Formulated with ceramides, aloe and vitamin E. (Amazon)

Amazon $22.09

Stock up for summer with this two-pack of Banana Boat sunscreen designed for mess-free application. The lightweight lotion hydrates without feeling greasy and works well for all skin types, making it a practical pick for the whole family.

Sun Bum Daily Glow sunscreen: $14.79 (26% off)

Original price: $19.99

Hit the beach with this popular sunscreen.

Hit the beach with this popular sunscreen. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $14.79

This tinted face sunscreen is lightweight, water-resistant and leaves a dewy finish. The compact design makes it easy to pack for summer travel, whether in a carry-on or toiletry bag.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Up to 57% off practical finds like water flosses and makeup wipes

Eucerin mineral sunscreen: $16 (11% off)

Original price: $17.99

This nourishing sunscreen is water-resistant.

This nourishing sunscreen is water-resistant. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99 $16

This hypoallergenic sunscreen features a lightweight, smooth texture and is great for sensitive skin. Enriched with zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen melts into skin and protects against both UVA and UVB rays. 

Bask SPF 50 sunscreen spray: $20 (17% off)

Original price: $24

This sheer sunscreen features a light vanilla and coconut scent.

This sheer sunscreen features a light vanilla and coconut scent. (Amazon)

Amazon $24 $20

Get quick, even coverage with this Bask spray sunscreen, now $20. The popular, hydrating formula feels comfortable on skin and works across all skin types. It's a great pick for mess-free re-application.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift sunscreen: $15.08 (28% off) 

Original price: $20.99

Firms and smooths skin.

Firms and smooths skin. (Amazon)

Amazon $20.99 $15.03

This L'Oréal Paris SPF cream combines daily sun protection with a smooth formula that layers nicely under makeup. It combines retinal and broad-spectrum SPF in a non-greasy finish designed for everyday wear.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today. 

Allie is a commerce writer at FOX News Deals and has been testing and reviewing products since 2022.

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