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Deals

Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Up to 57% off practical finds like water flossers and makeup wipes

Save on Gold Bond, Medicube, Neutrogena and more, from $5

Allie Wise By Allie Wise Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Shop practical, problem-solving beauty products for less.

Shop practical, problem-solving beauty products for less. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is the perfect time to stock up on everything from budget-friendly makeup wipes to moisturizing face creams. Right now, you can score a Tree Hut sugar scrub for $5 and a Laura Geller setting powder marked down by 37%. Deals can change quickly, so snag your favorites before the sale ends on May 10.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Sunscreen, skincare and hair tools, from $4

Trending deals

MySmile Whitening Strips: $15.19 (49% off)
WalkHero Heavy Duty Pain Relief inserts: $15.99 (47% off)
Gold under-eye patches: $14.95 (21% off)

Medicube toner pads $14.90 (52% off)

Original price: $31

Skincare in a swipe.

Skincare in a swipe. (Amazon)

Amazon $31 $14.90

Simplify your skincare routine with these Medicube toner pads that cleanse, tone and refresh your skin in one swipe. Each pack includes 70 pre-soaked pads that work for all skin types.

Laura Geller setting powder: $20.19 (37% off)

Original price: $32

Set your makeup with this powder.

Set your makeup with this powder. (Amazon)

Amazon $32 $20.19

This weightless Laura Geller setting powder locks makeup in place and delivers a soft-focus, matte finish. Lightly sweep it across your skin with a tapered brush to set areas like the under-eyes and T-zone. Right now, take $12 off during the sale.

Neutrogena makeup wipes: $5.67 (25% off)

Original price: $7.59

Get 25 wipes for only $6.

Get 25 wipes for only $6. (Amazon)

Amazon $7.59 $5.67

Remove your makeup with ease after a long day using these fragrance-free Neutrogena wipes. This 25-pack features plant-based cloths that are hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for sensitive skin.

Waterpik water flosser: $67.59 (32% off)

Original price: $99.99

Get in between your teeth with this gentle water flosser.

Get in between your teeth with this gentle water flosser. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $67.59

This Waterpik water flosser cleans between teeth and along the gumline to remove food and plaque. The portable design packs easily into a carry-on for easy oral care while traveling. Grab one while it's $32 off.

READ MORE: 13 practical Amazon finds under $25 FOX News readers loved this week

Gold Bond face and body lotion: $21.86 (27% off)

Original price: $29.94

Perfect for everyday hydration. 

Perfect for everyday hydration.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.94 $21.86

This Gold Bond serum lotion moisturizes skin from head to toe. The six-pack contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba and grapeseed oil and works for both face and body.

Grace & Stella hyaluronic acid serum: $8.96 (57% off)

Original price: $20.95

Add this affordable serum to your routine.

Add this affordable serum to your routine. (Amazon)

Amazon $20.95 $8.96

This Grace & Stella serum contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types. It’s currently less than $10, making it an affordable pick to add to your beauty arsenal. 

Pantene multi-use spray: $12.84 (20% off)

Original price: $15.99

Spray on damp or dry hair for an easy, everyday treatment.

Spray on damp or dry hair for an easy, everyday treatment. (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99 $12.84

Smooth, strengthen and protect your strands in one step with this Pantene 10-in-1 spray. The lightweight leave-in formula uses keratin and pro-vitamin B5 to help detangle and boost shine while shielding hair from heat damage.

Olay Regenerist face cream: $26.24 (30% off)

Original price: $37.49 

Hydrate your dry skin with this cream.

Hydrate your dry skin with this cream. (Amazon)

Amazon $37.49 $26.24

Add this Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream to your daily routine for a rich, lightweight layer of moisture. The fast-absorbing formula blends smoothly into skin and layers well under makeup, making it easy to use morning or night.

Red light therapy mask: $76.49 (15% off)

Original price: $89.99 

Try a red light therapy mask for less.

Try a red light therapy mask for less. (Amazon)

Amazon $89.99 $76.49

This wearable LED face mask features four light modes and adds an easy step to your at-home routine. Use the handy remote to switch between settings and check when it's time to recharge.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift face moisturizer: $19 (37% off)

Original price: $29.99

Stock up and save.

Stock up and save. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $19

Level up with this creamy moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The texture glides on smoothly and layers nicely with other skincare products. Get it now for under $20.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today. 

Allie is a commerce writer at FOX News Deals and has been testing and reviewing products since 2022.

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