Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Up to 57% off practical finds like water flossers and makeup wipes

Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is the perfect time to stock up on everything from budget-friendly makeup wipes to moisturizing face creams. Right now, you can score a Tree Hut sugar scrub for $5 and a Laura Geller setting powder marked down by 37%. Deals can change quickly, so snag your favorites before the sale ends on May 10.

READ MORE: Amazon Summer Beauty Event: Sunscreen, skincare and hair tools, from $4

Trending deals

MySmile Whitening Strips: $15.19 (49% off)

WalkHero Heavy Duty Pain Relief inserts: $15.99 (47% off)

Gold under-eye patches: $14.95 (21% off)

Original price: $31

Simplify your skincare routine with these Medicube toner pads that cleanse, tone and refresh your skin in one swipe. Each pack includes 70 pre-soaked pads that work for all skin types.

Original price: $32

This weightless Laura Geller setting powder locks makeup in place and delivers a soft-focus, matte finish. Lightly sweep it across your skin with a tapered brush to set areas like the under-eyes and T-zone. Right now, take $12 off during the sale.

Original price: $7.59

Remove your makeup with ease after a long day using these fragrance-free Neutrogena wipes. This 25-pack features plant-based cloths that are hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for sensitive skin.

Original price: $99.99

This Waterpik water flosser cleans between teeth and along the gumline to remove food and plaque. The portable design packs easily into a carry-on for easy oral care while traveling. Grab one while it's $32 off.

READ MORE: 13 practical Amazon finds under $25 FOX News readers loved this week

Original price: $29.94

This Gold Bond serum lotion moisturizes skin from head to toe. The six-pack contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba and grapeseed oil and works for both face and body.

Original price: $20.95

This Grace & Stella serum contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types. It’s currently less than $10, making it an affordable pick to add to your beauty arsenal.

Original price: $15.99

Smooth, strengthen and protect your strands in one step with this Pantene 10-in-1 spray. The lightweight leave-in formula uses keratin and pro-vitamin B5 to help detangle and boost shine while shielding hair from heat damage.

Original price: $37.49

Add this Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream to your daily routine for a rich, lightweight layer of moisture. The fast-absorbing formula blends smoothly into skin and layers well under makeup, making it easy to use morning or night.

Original price: $89.99

This wearable LED face mask features four light modes and adds an easy step to your at-home routine. Use the handy remote to switch between settings and check when it's time to recharge.

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Original price: $29.99

Level up with this creamy moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The texture glides on smoothly and layers nicely with other skincare products. Get it now for under $20.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.