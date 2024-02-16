12 must-have baby feeding essentials on sale now on Amazon

Feeding a baby in the first year can look different for every baby. Some moms are strictly breast milk, and other moms opt to feed formula. Whatever you choose in those early days, you'll need equipment to support that feeding method. Parents who breastfeed will want to check out options for easy pumping, storage and cleaning. Parents that bottle-feed will want to select bottles, formula, heating and cleaning equipment. As your baby grows, you'll have to think about solids – from introducing them to moving them to the more advanced feeding stages. Solid feeding is fun, but it can be challenging to get it right without supporting equipment like blenders and storage.

The Amazon Baby Sale, which runs until the end of February, allows you to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more. Remember snacks and on-the-go feeding – these are essential for a day out with a baby.

You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Here's a list of 10 must-have baby feeding essentials:

Original price: $49.99

Whether you are formula feeding or breastfeeding, your baby will likely have its bottle warmed at some point. This bottle warmer from GROWNSY only takes three minutes to warm the milk to the perfect temperature. It also has various other settings that include thawing or keeping milk warm.

Original price: $23.99

You may be looking for new bottles because finding the right bottle to suit your baby's needs is an imperfect science. Try these Philips AVENT Anti-Colic Baby Bottles, designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux.

23 FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS TO GRAB DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

Original price: $12.99

These grippy bottle handles are perfect for babies transitioning from bottle to cup. Silicone handles help teach babies independent drinking skills while using a familiar baby bottle. The removable handle fits all Dr. Brown's wide-neck bottles and most wide bottles and sippy cups.

Original price: $43.69



Don't underestimate the importance of having a simple breast pump handy that is easily portable. This Medela Manual breast pump can easily fit into your handbag, so you can take it almost anywhere and pump.

Original price: $21.59

Aside from producing the milk, finding an efficient way to store breast milk is critical to success. Try these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags. The bags have been hygienically pre-sealed with durable material and double-zipper protection to prevent leaking. They are perfect for safely storing breast milk in the freezer or fridge or when traveling.

Original price: $14.09



Cut your sterilizing time down significantly with these Medela Quick Clean MicroSteam Bags. Using a microwave and water, the bag kills 99.9% of most bacteria and germs in 3 minutes. These are perfect for sanitizing most breast pump parts and accessories, including bottles, nipples, pacifiers, cups, breast shields and more. Plus, they can be used up to 20 times.

7 MUGS FOR KEEPING YOUR DRINKS HOT ALL DAY LONG

Original price: $13.99

Tiny Twinkle Mess Proof Baby Bibs are waterproof, lightweight and soft. They have a large flip pocket to contain spills or food, and a tug-proof closure that is gentle on a baby's skin.

Original price: $124.97

Take out some of the stress of introducing solids by controlling what you feed your baby. This EVLA'S Baby Food Maker will keep you in charge of what goes into the baby's mouth. That baby food steamer and blender allows you to steam the baby's food and blend it conveniently in three easy steps. Parents will love this machine's self-cleaning feature.

Original price: $12.99

Store your baby food creation safely in these containers . The plastic in the container is high-quality food-grade plastic that is BPA-free, phthalate-free and lead-free.

Original price: $13.99

NumNum Baby Spoons are designed for little hands. Each set has two pre-spoons ideal for purées, doubling as a teether for sore gums, and an open-channel spoon for gripping to soft solids.

Original price: $19.87

You can make traveling while introducing solids less of a headache by packing these Plum Organics | Stage 1 Food Meals. The pack includes 12 pouches of baby-pleasing flavors that will keep your little one satisfied on the go.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $31.92