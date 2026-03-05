Never run out of outlets again: 10 affordable power strips on Amazon, starting at $10

Running out of outlets happens more often than you’d expect. With phones, lamps, kitchen appliances and cleaning gadgets competing for space, it doesn’t take long to max out your wall plugs. A reliable power strip solves the problem fast. Whether you need a travel-ready option , a surge protector with an extra-long cord, a cordless outlet extender or more USB ports for the whole family, Amazon has affordable picks worth considering.

A compact travel outlet gives you seven charging spots – three AC, two USB-C and two USB-A. The extension cord wraps around the hub, creating an easily packable bundle.

Original price: $19.99

This pick reaches across the room thanks to its 10-foot extension cord. The cube has outlets on every side, making it easy to tuck behind the couch. Multiple AC ports and USB ports support your phone or laptop chargers. If you need a different length, it’s available in 6-, 15-, 20- or 25-foot sizes.

Original price: $12.96

If you need a few extra outlets but don’t want to get tangled in cords, this best-selling wall charger has the capacity you need. It features five AC outlets and four USB slots, powering everything from phones to laptops to household appliances. It essentially takes the place of your current wall outlet. All you have to do is plug it in.

With 12 AC slots, one USB-C and two USB-A connections, this Anker power strip and surge protector can power all your devices at once. The USB inputs are fast enough to charge an iPhone 15 to 50% in just under 30 minutes. A built-in safety system helps prevent fires and protects against overloads.

Original price: $12.99

This extension cord’s three-sided design supports up to 12 devices. The 5-foot braided cord won’t fray if chewed on by curious pets or after years of use. With larger than average sockets, big adapters fit without blocking other cords.

Amazon has a 10-pack of surge protectors , so you can outfit every room in your home. Each strip comes equipped with six household outlets, a 6-foot cord and a 15-amp circuit breaker for safety. There’s also a red LED light that shows the protector is running properly.

This tower power strip comes with 12 AC slots and four smart USB inputs. The tower design and integrated circuit breaker make it safe to use all 16 charging slots at once. If a voltage surge is detected, the power strip automatically shuts down, helping protect your devices.

Original price: $49.99

Hotels don’t always have enough plug points, but Anker’s travel power strip solves that problem. The small, pocket-sized option includes two AC outlets and four USB ports, letting you charge your laptop and phone at the same time. Even though it’s slim, its 5-foot extension cord gives you plenty of reach to move around the room.

Original price: $34.95

Whether you’re outfitting a busy household or charging multiple devices at once, this charger block delivers with four USB-C and four USB-A ports. It powers up to eight devices and even has built-in fast-charging technology. To put that into perspective, with this charger block, a dead MacBook Pro can go from 0% to 55% in just 30 minutes.

Original price: $39.99

Expand a single wall receptacle into six surge-protected outlets with this Belkin outlet extender . The 600-joule energy rating shields your electronics from unexpected voltage spikes, keeping your expensive tech running smoothly. Its slim design slides neatly behind couches or desks, while the 360-degree rotating plug adds further flexibility.