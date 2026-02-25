Expand / Collapse search
Flying soon? These travel-ready essentials are all under $50

Shop a multi-pocket passport wallet, a power bank that doubles as a phone stand and budget-friendly luggage

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Tourists Putting Personal Items and Baggage for X-ray Scanning, Then Walking Through Metal Detector Scanner. TSA Worker Controlling Screening Procedure.

Fly smart with these TSA-approved picks. (iStock)

Spring and summer travel are already ramping up — and airport chaos isn’t going anywhere. Make your next trip easier with smart picks under $50 that keep you organized and comfortable from security to landing. From wireless power banks and luggage straps to bag organizers and passport wallets, these affordable essentials help you move through the airport faster and with less stress.

Passport wallet: $12.99 (24% off)

Original price: $16.99

This passport wallet keeps everything together in one spot.

This passport wallet keeps everything together in one spot. (Amazon)

Amazon $16.99 $12.99

Keep your travel documents in one place with this RFID-blocking passport wallet. It helps you stay organized at security and adds an extra layer of protection while you’re on the go. Inside, there’s a dedicated passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, six card slots and a zippered pocket for coins.

Anker 622 power bank with stand: $39.99 (17% off)

Original price: $47.99

Slip this charger in your pocket or carry-on.

Slip this charger in your pocket or carry-on. (Amazon)

Amazon $47.99 $39.99

The last thing you need at the airport is a dead phone. The Anker 622 magnetic  power bank snaps onto the back of your phone and charges while you scroll, text or call. It’s slim enough to slip into a pocket or carry-on, and the built-in stand makes FaceTime calls or gate-side streaming easier.

Magnetic luggage strap: $16.99 (6% off)

Original price: $17.99

Put an end to bag juggling and secure everything to your suitcase.

Put an end to bag juggling and secure everything to your suitcase. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99 $16.99

This magnetic luggage strap keeps your extra bag secured to your suitcase handle, freeing up your hands and saving your shoulders. It snaps on with one hand, adjusts from 34 to 46 inches and makes navigating the airport a lot easier.

READ MORE: The best luggage deals to shop right now from trusted brands like Samsonite and Travelpro

Bag organizer: $21.99 (27% off)

Original price: $29.97

Keep your essentials organized and within reach.

Keep your essentials organized and within reach. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.97 $21.99

Keep your bag neat with this organizer. It creates compartments for your phone, charger, passport and other small essentials, so you’re not digging around in the security line. When you want to switch bags, just lift it out and drop it into another tote.

Collapsible travel water bottle: $17.99

Stay hydrated and save money on your next trip.

Stay hydrated and save money on your next trip. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99

Skip overpriced airport water on your next trip. This collapsible bottle folds down flat when empty and expands when you're ready to fill it up after making it through airport security.

Toiletry bottle kit: $15.99

Ensure your favorite products make it through security.

Ensure your favorite products make it through security. (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99

Don’t let TSA confiscate your expensive skincare. This eight-piece toiletry kit comes with four appropriately-sized silicone squeeze bottles, four cream jars and a clear bag. Wide openings make refilling easier.

READ MORE: What to pack for any trip – from cruises to long-haul flights

Rockland 2-piece luggage set: $39.99

Pack for a long weekend getaway and use the expansion zipper if you bring back more.

Pack for a long weekend getaway and use the expansion zipper if you bring back more. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99

This soft-sided luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and underseat tote, ideal for a long weekend. The expandable zipper gives you extra packing room when you need it. Slide the tote onto the telescoping handle for hands-free movement through the airport, and the wheels glide smoothly through security.

Massage gun: $39.98 (33% off)

Original price: $59.99

Help loosen tight muscles while traveling.

Help loosen tight muscles while traveling. (Amazon)

Amazon $59.99 $39.99

Cramped seats can leave you feeling stiff. This mini massage gun is small enough to toss in your carry-on and powerful enough to help loosen tight muscles after a long travel day. It uses percussion to target sore spots, runs for up to six hours on a charge and comes with 10 interchangeable heads for different areas.

Stainless steel tongue scraper: $9.95 (34% off)

Original price: $14.99

This stainless-steel tongue scraper comes with a compact storage case.

This stainless-steel tongue scraper comes with a compact storage case. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.99 $9.95

Too much airport coffee can leave your breath less than fresh. This compact stainless-steel tongue scraper makes it easy to freshen up before landing. It fits neatly in your carry-on, comes with a travel case and includes two per set — one for home and one for your bag.

LED teeth whitening kit: $48

A compact whitening kit designed for travel.

A compact whitening kit designed for travel. (Amazon)

Amazon $48

Short on time? This teeth whitening kit can help brighten your smile in about 30 minutes. Use it before you head to the airport or once you reach your destination.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Aquasonic BlackSeries electric toothbrush: $39.95 (20% off)

Original price: $49.95

Refresh your breath with this travel-friendly toothbrush.

Refresh your breath with this travel-friendly toothbrush. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.95 $39.95

After a long flight, brushing your teeth can make you feel human again. The Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush delivers a deep clean in a slim, travel-friendly design. It’s rechargeable, powerful and easy to pack in your carry-on or toiletry kit.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

