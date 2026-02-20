Expand / Collapse search
Anker bestsellers under $50 that fix charging issues — from cables to power banks

Find power banks, charging cables and car chargers at an affordable price

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Save on charging devices for your phone, laptop and other electronics.

Anker delivers fast and reliable charging at home or on the go, from wireless and car charger options to cables and compact power banks. Here are the top-selling picks you can grab for under $50.

Chargers

Whether you’re looking for a travel-friendly car charger, a stand for your desk or an affordable wireless charger for around the house, Anker has an option for you. 

Anker Nano charger: $29.99 (25% off)

Original price: $49.99

A compact adapter that powers your devices fast.

The pocket-sized Nano charger delivers fast charging to iPhones and other USB-C devices, with foldable prongs for added portability. The Nano can power an iPhone 17 Pro to half battery in just 20 minutes, and compared to standard models, it stays cooler while charging, improving your phone’s health.

Anker Zolo magnetic wireless charger 2-pack: $25.99 (35% off)

Original price: $39.99

Charge your phone without the bulky cords.

Fuel your phone, AirPods and other devices with a Zolo magnetic charger — no USB cord required. Just plug in the five-foot cable, set your phone on top, and it’ll power up fast. To keep your phone safe, the device monitors its temperature to prevent overheating. 

Anker MagGo charger compatible stand: $40.99 (11% off)

Original price: $45.99

The stand supports 360-degree rotation for different viewing angles.

Get a stand and charger in one with Anker’s MagGo. The stand acts as a passthrough, so you can browse social media, play games and watch shows while your phone powers up. Rotate the stand 360 degrees to switch between horizontal and vertical viewing. 

Anker wireless charger stand: $25.49

A stand that’s faster than other wireless options.

Fast and efficient, Anker’s wireless charging stand is 10% quicker than other wireless options. The stand cradles your phone and flips to the side for landscape mode, and it’s case-friendly, meaning it works with most rubber or plastic cases. 

Anker car charger: $32.58 (26% off)

Original price: $43.99

Keep your phone powered on the go.

Charge up to three devices with an Anker car charger that plugs into your car’s outlet and includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It continuously monitors temperature to help prevent your phone, laptop or other electronics from overheating. 

Anker Nano car charger: $24.98 (17% off)

Original price: $29.99

This charger fits in the smallest of cars.

The Nano car charger saves space while still giving you two charging ports. A retractable cable stops cords from tangling, and if you need a different connection, the USB-C port supports phones, laptops, headphones and more.

Cables

Anker has cables in all kinds of styles, from classic silicone to braided nylon.

Anker Prime USB-C to USB-C cable: $25.99 (26% off)

Original price: $34.99

This ultra-durable, fast-charging cable lasts for years.

Made from 100% recycled material, this USB-C cable will make you feel good about your charger. The powerful charging cord takes a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just under a half an hour and withstands over 300,000 bends for long-lasting durability. There’s also a USB-A to USB-C version for those older devices. 

10-foot nylon USB-C to USB-C cable: $9.99

Use your phone while charging with this extra-long cord.

If you’re prioritizing affordability, this 10-foot nylon Anker cable offers 100 watts of power. It’s not as fast as other Anker options, but it still outpaces similar low-cost brands. 

2-pack silicone USB-C to USB-C cable: $25.59 (20% off)

Original price: $31.98

Twist, bend and shape the cord however you want.

Stock up on extra power with a two-pack of silicone cables. Designed to withstand 25,000 bends, the cords last for years and wrap up anyway you need to stay tangle-free. 

Power banks

When you need power on the go, Anker offers under-$50 options like the Nano power bank and a magnetic phone power bank.

Anker Nano power bank: $49.99 (14% off)

Original price: $59.99

A built-in cord keeps you organized when you travel.

If you want a device that doesn’t take up much space, the Nano power bank fits comfortably in your pocket. There’s a retractable USB-C cable that saves you from traveling with too many cords, while an additional USB-C output gives you even more charging power. The whole system recharges in just two hours. 

Anker 621 magnetic power bank: $35.99 (10% off)

Original price: $39.99

Fit the magnetic power bank in your pocket or bag.

One of Anker’s smallest power banks snaps onto the back of your phone for fast charging and is slim enough to slip into a pocket, purse or carry-on. The magnetic banks feels like part of your phone, allowing you to scroll, text and stream while it charges.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

