Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Ukraine tricks Russia into paying $500K bounty for fake hit on Putin opponent: report

Denis Kapustin, leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps fighting alongside Ukraine, is actually alive despite official death reports

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Gen. Keane: Putin lied about peace as Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine Video

Gen. Keane: Putin lied about peace as Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine

Retired Gen. Jack Keane, Fox News senior strategic analyst, breaks down Putin’s latest Ukraine escalation, the state of peace talks and why Iran’s protests could threaten the regime as Trump issues a warning.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine orchestrated a fake hit on one of Russia's enemies who has fought alongside Ukrainian forces, tricking the Kremlin into paying out a $500,000 bounty Kyiv used to fund its war effort. 

The subject of the supposed Dec. 27 assassination was Denis Kapustin, also known as "White Rex," the leader of the right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, a group fighting for the overthrow of Vladimir Putin, Metro UK reported. 

However, Kapustin is alive despite claims from the Ukrainian Armed Forces last week that he was killed by an FPV drone in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

CHECHEN LEADER THREATENS ZELENSKYY AMID DRONE STRIKE, ECHOES ALLEGED ASSASSINATION PLOT

Denis Kapustin, also known by his pseudonym ‘White Rex,’ leader of the right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps

Denis Kapustin, also known by his pseudonym, "White Rex," the leader of the right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, was initially reported to have been killed by a drone strike.  (East2West)

"We will definitely avenge you, Denis. Your legacy lives on," the RVC group wrote on Telegram last week. 

On Thursday, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) confirmed this was part of a special operation to save Kapustin’s life and, in the process, earn $500,000.

RUSSIAN CRUISE MISSILES HIT US COMPANY IN MASSIVE UKRAINE STRIKE AMID TRUMP’S PEACE PUSH

Denis Kapustin, also known by his pseudonym ‘White Rex,’ leader of the right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps seen in a video

Denis Kapustin, also known by his pseudonym "White Rex," appeared in a video announcing he was alive after Ukraine reportedly orchestrated a ruse to fool Russia.  (East2West)

"Welcome back to life," HUR General Kyrylo Budanov, who heads Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, said while congratulating Kapustin and his team on a successful intelligence operation, News.com.au, an Australian news website, reported. 

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kapustin founded the RVC to fight alongside the Ukrainian army.

A drone seen headed toward a vehicle

A drone headed toward a vehicle as part of a ruse to fool Russia into thinking Denis Kapustin was killed.  (East2West)

The group, which was banned in Russia as a terrorist organization, was known for staging cross-border attacks in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions. He had twice been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment by kangaroo courts in Russia, The Sun reported. 

A video of a drone blast

A still image from a reported drone blast that killed one of Russia's biggest enemies.  (East2West)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In March 2024, the RVC stormed into Russia and clashed with security forces before capturing Russian soldiers.

Ukraine and Russian are in the middle of peace talks mediated by President Donald Trump. The deal is close, but Ukrainian leaders have said the sticking point remains the issue of disputed territories.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue