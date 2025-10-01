Expand / Collapse search
Deadly mosquito-borne virus sparks CDC travel alert — could it reach the US?

Mosquito-borne disease that causes severe joint pain has spread across Africa, Americas, Asia and Europe

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Could the mosquito-borne virus in China spread to the US? Video

Could the mosquito-borne virus in China spread to the US?

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel shares his perspective on whether the mosquito-borne virus in China will spread to the United States and how AI can be detrimental to children's and young adults' mental health on 'Fox Report.'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging traveling Americans to be on high alert for a deadly mosquito-borne virus after reporting an outbreak of chikungunya in Cuba this week.

This announcement comes after reports that chikungunya virus may have been detected in the U.S., although no specific link between the two events has been revealed.

In light of the outbreak in Cuba, the health agency has issued a Level 2 Travel Notice: "Practice Enhanced Precautions."

CDC WARNS OF 'ENHANCED' VIRUS RISK FOR TRAVELERS AMID OUTBREAK SPREAD BY MOSQUITOES

Chikungunya virus is spread by infected mosquitoes, the same type that carry Zika and dengue.

Symptoms usually appear within a week of being bitten, according to various health departments. 

Woman with suitcase in airport

Health officials urge travelers to take precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses. (iStock)

The virus often causes fever and intense joint pain that is sometimes so severe it can be disabling. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, skin rash or swelling.

COULD CHIKUNGUNYA VIRUS SPREAD TO US? HERE'S WHAT AMERICANS SHOULD KNOW

Most people recover in about a week, but for some, the joint pain lingers for months or even years. Older adults and people with health issues like diabetes or heart disease are more likely to face complications, according to the CDC.

Locations of outbreaks

Previous outbreaks of the virus have occurred in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and islands in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. There is also a risk that infected travelers could spread the virus to unaffected areas, the CDC says.

After more than 10,000 cases emerged in China during an outbreak in late August, authorities applied safety precautions similar to previous COVID protocols, such as expanded PCR testing and quarantines.

Chikungunya virus - man spraying pesticides

A staff member carries out mosquito eradication work at the Changsha Railway Station on Aug. 15, 2025, in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. (Getty Images)

The outbreak also spilled from Foshan into Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Guangxi through travel-linked cases.

"While no locally transmitted cases of chikungunya virus have been reported in New York State, the Department urges New Yorkers who are traveling internationally to take precautions," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in an August press release. 

For Americans traveling abroad, the CDC recommends following the below best practices.

  • Use strong insect repellent with DEET or picaridin
  • Wear long sleeves and pants, especially while outdoors
  • Choose lodging that has air conditioning or screened windows and doors
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits in a waiting area

When outbreaks occurred in China, the government implemented COVID-level precautions like rapid-testing and quarantining. (iStock)

Pregnant women should be especially cautious, as the virus can be passed from mother to newborn at birth, and infections in infants can be very serious.

There is no specific treatment or widely available vaccine for chikungunya. Doctors typically recommend managing symptoms with rest, fluids and pain medications.

If you develop fever, rash, or joint pain while traveling abroad, health experts say you should see a doctor immediately and mention your travel history.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

