HELP: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram testing new disabled vehicle alert tech

It's like a virtual flare gun.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram parent brand Stellantis is testing a new car-to-car alert system to warn drivers of disabled vehicles on the road.

About 1.8 million of the company's vehicles sold since 2018 are equipped with a built-in Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS) that works with their Uconnect infotainment systems.

It is currently able to notify drivers when there is an emergency vehicle that's connected to the HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud in the area.

A message pops up on the screen before the altering vehicle is reached, allowing drivers to prepare far in advance, so they don't have to make last-second maneuvers that can cause traffic and safety issues. The HAAS network is also used with the Waze app, but Stellantis is the first to integrate it into their native systems.

The companies are now evaluating an expansion of the feature that will allow Stellantis vehicles with the system to send and receive alerts from disabled vehicles that are equipped with it.

The Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (HELP) is being tested for both manual and automatic activation that can be triggered by an accident or tire blowout.

According to technology partner Emergency Safety Solutions Inc., over 15,000 people are injured or killed each year in breakdown situations. HELP can offer a lead time of 15 to 20 seconds to approaching vehicles.

Uconnect also provides stolen vehicle tracking, virtual driver assistance and cellular-based remote start through subscription plans.

Stellantis told The Detroit News that a decision on the HELP feature rollout will be made within three to six months, and that it would be provided to existing vehicles with the compatible Uconnect system through an over-the-air update.

"We put trust in our cars that we will move safely from point A to point B," Mamatha Chamarthi, Stellantis head of global software business management, told the outlet.

"1.2 million people get killed in car crashes every year (worldwide), and it's a foundational responsibility that we have as an automotive company and at Stellantis to return as many customers happy back to their families. We provide comfort. We provide peace of mind through connected services."