©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wild Tucci Ford Maverick street rod will go on sale next year ... sort of

Custom shop will also sell parts so you can build one yourself

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debuts Video

2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debuts

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup has been revealed with a standard hybrid powertrain and a starting price of $19,995. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu visited Ford's Michigan Proving Ground to get an up close look.

The Ford Maverick is already of the brand's hottest models, but soon you'll be able to buy a very hot version of it.

The Tucci Hot Rods Ford Maverick was built for the auto show circuit.

The Tucci Hot Rods Ford Maverick was built for the auto show circuit. (Tucci Hot Rods)

Not from the factory, but from New York's Tucci Hot Rods, which built a custom Maverick for Ford's display at the recent SEMA and Los Angeles auto shows that received such a positive response the small operation plans to offer full builds and the parts needed to recreate it yourself.

Tucci Hot Rods is in the process of commercializing the custom parts designed for the build.

Tucci Hot Rods is in the process of commercializing the custom parts designed for the build. (Tucci Hot Rods)

The blue street rod features turbofan wheels, a lowered suspension, fender flares, jutting lip extension and a giant spoiler mounted to the back of the cab. Its based on the 250 hp turbocharged all-wheel-drive version of the Maverick, which will also available as a front-wheel-drive hybrid at a starting price of $21,490. Ford has been promoting the compact pickup as a template for custom creations.

The turbofan-style wheels are a signature street rod touch.

The turbofan-style wheels are a signature street rod touch. (Tucci Hot Rods)

Owner Chris Tucci told Fox News Autos that all of the parts were created using a 3D printer and that he is talking to partners and exploring options to put them into production.

The Tucci Hot Rods Maverick will be appearing at several events over the next year and a half.

The Tucci Hot Rods Maverick will be appearing at several events over the next year and a half. (Ford)

He also has a half-dozen requests to build complete vehicles, which he'll be happy to accommodate when possible. He and his son, Dom, are the shop's only staff and they kind of like it that way.

The show truck itself will spend the next year and a half touring shows before it can be sold, but Tucci is hoping to have the easy to install parts on sale at a price commensurate with the entry-level nature of Maverick sometime in 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos