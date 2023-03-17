Wild custom Tesla can drive upside down

And you thought the Cybertruck was the craziest Tesla.

YouTube channel WhistlinDiesel posted a video testing the durability of a Tesla Model 3 by putting it through a number of extreme challenges, which included driving it with a parking boot attached and using its remote Summon feature to send it through a garage door.

Then it flipped the script.

A TESLA OWNER ACCIDENTALLY UNLOCKED AND TOOK THE WRONG CAR -- HERE'S HOW

The crew decided to find out whether an electric car could be driven upside down, something that's not really possible with an internal combustion engine car without making significant modifications to its drivetrain to allow it to operate inverted.

They enlisted the help of wheel specialist Fitment Industries to build a set of 10-foot tall wagon style wheels that could be attached to the Tesla's hubs.

The car was lifted into place with the help of an excavator, and the wheels fit as well as one could expect.

It had enough ground clearance under the car to allow it to drive over a Ferrari, straddling the exotic auto. Host Cody Detwiler then ran it through a fence and met up with the excavator again, this time to flip it over.

Detwiler pulled away and demonstrated how it could be driven in this position, though with some difficulty, given the position he was in.

The roof of the car was high enough in the air to keep it from scraping into the ground.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The video ends with the car being flipped upright again and unceremoniously rolled down a hill with no one in it, and the Full Self-Driving system definitely not engaged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You'll need to watch the video to see how it fares.