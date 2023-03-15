A Tesla owner accidentally took the wrong car -- Here's how

Rajesh Randev thought something was strange when he noticed a crack in the windshield of his Tesla Model 3 and could not find his phone charger while he was driving it to pick up his kids, then things got really weird.

It turns out it was not his car at all.

Randev told Global News that he used the Tesla app to unlock and start the car just like he normally would, and he did not realize exactly what happened until he started getting text messages on his phone from an unknown number.

One said, "Hello Rajesh. Do you drive a Tesla?" Followed by "I think you driving the wrong car."

He got on the phone with the sender, an Uber driver named Mahmoud Esaeyh, who was in Randev's car and found his name and number on a document he found inside the vehicle.

Esaeyh used his own app to access the wrong vehicle, as well. The two white cars having been parked next to each other on the street.

Randev then got out and saw that the car he was driving had different wheels than his own.

Randev, who did not respond to a request from Fox News Digital, told Global News Esaeyh let him get his kids before returning to sort out the situation.

Randev said that he tried to contact Tesla to report the incident and find out what happened, but the company did not respond. Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to an email request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Teslas can be operated either with the phone app or with a credit card-style digital key, each designed to be unique to the vehicle they are synced to.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the company's de facto spokesperson, has not said anything about the incident on Twitter or elsewhere.