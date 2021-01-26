Used car deal? 628 mph Bloodhound LSR rocket car for sale

If you’re in the market for a used car project, have we’ve got a doozy for you.

The British Bloodhound LSR 1,000 mph rocket car program has been put up for sale due to a lack of funding caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its current owner said.

Auto parts entrepreneur Ian Warhurst saved the decade-old project from bankruptcy in 2018 and shepherded it to a 628 mph test run on a dry lake bed in South Africa in November 2019.

Since then, the team has been preparing the vehicle for a shot at 800 mph in 2022, which would break the sound barrier and the current land speed record of 763 mph, set in 1997 by Bloodhound driver Andy Green.

Warhurst estimates the cost of the 800 mph attempt to be 8 million British pounds and said he has been unable to find the required sponsorship money to help cover it.

If a buyer can’t be found in the next few months, it won’t be possible to make the 2022 window and the vehicle and equipment will have to be mothballed for a potential future effort.

Although 800 mph would be fast enough to claim the record, the vehicle has been designed for an even loftier goal of 1,000 mph.