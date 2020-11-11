Retired Air Force veteran given new Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 from TrueCar and AutoNation

TrueCar and Autonation have chosen Air Force Senior Airman Karah Behrend for the 2021 DrivenToDrive award for inspiring wounded veterans in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

The 27-year-old served six years in the Air Force before retiring due to reflex sympathetic dystrophy complex regional pain syndrome, which took away her ability to walk.

Behrend, who lives in Phoenix, has remained active, however, competing in wheelchair basketball and rugby and as an off-road racer. In 2019 she became the first disabled driver to compete in the weeklong, all-female Rebelle Rally, finishing second in class with her co-driver, U.S. Army vet Rachael Ridenour, and was nominated for the honor by DAV.

In recognition, TrueCar and Autonation have given Behrend a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 high-performance pickup with hand controls that she plans to use to teach other people with similar disabilities to hers to drive off-road.

“No one can see my disability when I’m behind the wheel of a car. Driving gives me a sense of freedom and the confidence that I’m not limited by my disability,” Behrend said in a press release on the announcement.

TrueCar President and CEO Mike Darrow added: “Retired Air Force Senior Airman Karah Behrend has broken down many barriers at such a young age, showing us that with resiliency and optimism, anything is possible. She continues to show strength by overcoming obstacles in her daily life. It makes us proud to support veterans like Karah, who have made great sacrifices for our country.”

It turns out that the ZR2 has a military connection, too. The truck is the basis for GM Defense's new Infantry Squad Vehicle.

