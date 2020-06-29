Expand / Collapse search
GM to build Chevy Colorado ZR2-based Infantry Squad Vehicles for U.S. Army

Production-based truck wins $214 million contract

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is reporting for dutyVideo

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is reporting for duty

General Motors has revealed the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2-based Infantry Squad Vehicle it has submitted to a U.S. Army competition to build a high-speed off-road troop transport.

The Chevrolet Colorado is reporting for duty.

U.S. Army has awarded GM Defense LLC, $214.3M production contract to build, field, and sustain the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV). GM Defense’s solution to the Army’s next-generation transportation needs is based off the award-winning 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and leverages 70 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts.

GM Defense, a General Motors division launched in 2017, has won a $214.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to build Infantry Squad Vehicles based on the high-performance Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup.

The troop-toting truck features seating for nine and a protective roll cage that has mounts for gear and attachment points where it can be strapped to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for rapid deployment, but is low enough so that the vehicle loaded into a CH-47 Chinook.

The ISV uses 90 percent off-the-shelf parts, including the Colorado’s 186 hp 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission. It also carries over the consumer model’s precision-tuned Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, which allow it to drive and jump over rough terrain at high speeds.

The project is a collaboration with Ricardo Defense and apparently beat out submissions from Oshkosh/Flyer Defense and SAIC/Polaris for the contract.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: CHEVROLET COLORADO ZR2

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 takes flightVideo

According to a GM Defense spokeswoman, the contract price covers the purchase of up to 1,070 trucks, with the first 649 of them confirmed, while additional allocations could expand the program to 2,065 vehicles.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos