Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Trademark filing suggests Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup could return

GM protecting classic truck name

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
General Motors President Mark Reuss on the Cadillac Lyriq and GM's electric pushVideo

General Motors President Mark Reuss on the Cadillac Lyriq and GM's electric push

General Motors President Mark Ruess joins Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to talk about the Cadillac Lyriq and GM's push to become an all-electric automaker by 2035

What's old is becoming new at General Motors.

On the heels of the return of the Blazer as a crossover SUV and Hummer as an electric pickup, General Motors has filed for trademark protection of the name Cheyenne, MuscleCarsAndTrucks.com reports.

The Chevrolet Cheyenne name was first used in 1971.

The Chevrolet Cheyenne name was first used in 1971. (Chevrolet)

The Cheyenne name has previously been used as a trim level on Chevy's full-size pickups in the U.S. and currently designates the top versions of the Silverado that are sold in Mexico.

The Chevrolet Cheyenne is a full-size truck sold in Mexico.

The Chevrolet Cheyenne is a full-size truck sold in Mexico. (Chevrolet)

It was also featured on a two-door muscle truck concept that debuted in 2013.

(Chevrolet)

GM designated its use for "motor land vehicles, namely, trucks," which could cover a standalone model or trim level for an existing truck, and there are several possibilities on the horizon.

The first and most compelling would be its use on Chevrolet's upcoming electric Silverado, which has been confirmed without many details, aside from offering a driving range of over 400 miles per charge.

ELECTRIC 'CHEVROLET CAMARO' WILL HAVE A TWIST

Chevrolet could also do a little downsizing. Ford is expected to resurrect the Maverick name on a compact pickup smaller than the Ranger this summer, while Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) last year filed a trademark for Dakota, which was the name of Ram's most recent midsized pickup. Chevrolet hasn't mentioned any plans to launch a pickup smaller than the Colorado, but with the arrival of the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, a compact truck war could be imminent.

It could also end up being used as it previously was, as a Silverado trim level. There are currently eight available, so Chevy doesn't seem to shy away from offering its customers as much variety as they can handle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, GM has filed to protect the name several times before, most recently in 2016, so there's no guarantee it will appear outside of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos