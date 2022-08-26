Tractor beam? Toyota developing 'hitchless towing' system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toyota is developing a way for you to hitch a ride without a hitch.

The automaker is testing a system that allows one vehicle to "tow" another without any physical connection between the two.

The idea was suggested by an employee through the company's Hype innovation suggestion system, and Toyota decided to run with it.

The system is being tested with Toyota Sienna minivans, which have been fitted with a wireless communication system that lets the trailing vehicle follow the lead one without any interaction from its driver.

GENERAL MOTORS FIGURED OUT A WAY TO KEEP AUTONOMOUS TAXIS CLEAN

Toyota said much of the equipment needed to enable this is already present in the vehicles and that only a few extra components would be required to make it viable for production, with software development key to its operation.

The vehicles are being kept at a safe distance in early low speed testing, but the team behind it hopes to close the gap and increase the speed as it evolves, with trials on the highway and in urban traffic possible as early as next year, according to the project's senior engineering manager, Lisa Maitre.

Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing Senior Manager Paul Fanson told Fox News Digital that customers could use it to create guided convoys, if several vehicles are heading to the same destination, or for someone to "tow" an unoccupied vehicle somewhere, like to the dealer for service. Sensors on the vehicles would monitor surrounding traffic to help avoid collisions.

CHECKMATE: AUTONOMOUS LINCOLN IS CONTROLLED BY A CHESSBOARD

The feature could also find commercial applications in fleet management. There's also the possibility of developing self-powered trailers that could work with it, which would simplify the towing experience.

Similar "platooning" has been proposed for autonomous vehicles, but Toyota's idea is more focused on ones under human control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State and federal regulations would likely need to be updated to allow it, and discussions on how to achieve that have already taken place, but Toyota will continue to work on the technology before making a final decision on making it available to customers.