Checkmate: Autonomous Lincoln is controlled by a chessboard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lincoln is celebrating the 100th anniversary of joining the Ford Motor Company with an outlandish concept car.

The Lincoln L100 is a fully autonomous electric vehicle that's not meant for production but does preview the brand's future design direction.

The four-seat coupe features coach-style "suicide doors" and a roof that's hinged at the rear and opens with them.

Inside, two rows of seating are arranged around a center console equipped with a digital display surface that Lincoln refers to as a "chessboard."

FORD HERITAGE VAULT OPENS TO THE PUBLIC WITH OVER 5,000 CLASSIC IMAGES AND BROCHURES ONLINE

It's used to control the car, as there is no steering wheel, and the front seats can be flipped to face the rear.

The entire floor is also a digital display that's integrated with an ambient lighting system to provide various moods.

The styling is similar to the Lincoln Star SUV concept revealed earlier this year and shares its transparent hood design, which displays a crystal version of Lincoln's historic greyhound hood ornament.

ELVIS PRESLEY'S RARE CONTINENTAL MARK II SURFACES IN NEW YORK

Beyond the styling, Lincoln said the L100 features a battery pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle that takes up less space and reduces weight compared to a traditional pack.

Tesla recently started integrating a similar design into its Model Y SUV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lincoln didn't announce any plans to put something quite like the L100 into production, but it has said it will have at least three electric models for sale by 2025 and that its entire lineup will be electric by 2030.