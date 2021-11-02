Toyota Tacozilla off-road 'micro-house' camper revealed

Now, about that tiny house trend …

Toyota has taken the wraps off of a custom off-road camper it built for its display at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas.

The Tacozilla is based on a Tacoma TRD Sport pickup and takes its inspiration from the all-in-one campers it collaborated with the Chinook RV company on in the 1970s.

Toyota is calling it a ‘micro-house’ because it truly comes with all of the comforts of home, including a bed over the cab, couches, a table, a widescreen TV, a full kitchen and a bathroom with toilet and shower.

"We really didn’t want it to look like a refrigerator on the back of a truck, so you’ll see it’s all rounded edges," project head Marty Schwerter said of its aluminum body.

"Our goal was to build a vehicle that is engineered correctly but also made to look really cool," Schwerter said. "Being around race cars my whole life, race cars are cool looking. I want campers to be cool looking, too."

It's not just a slide in unit, either. To make it the cabin tall enough for 6' 2" passengers to stand up in, the floor dips down between the frame rails, below where the bed floor used to be.

The team also added a two-inch suspension lift, snorkel air intake and a winch integrated into the front bumper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota isn't planning to put it into production, but with the increasing popularity of overland off-road driving and the #vanlife movement, it seems like the right vehicle at the right time.