Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

The Toyota 'Tacozilla' is the coolest off-road camper you'll see today

Pickup camper is a throwback custom

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Trucks Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers enters The Fox Garage to talk about the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Toyota is working on a mini monster truck.

Tacozilla will debut at SEMA.

Tacozilla will debut at SEMA. (Toyota)

The automaker's motorsports tech center in Texas is building an updated version of the pickup-based camper it collaborated with the Chinook RV company on in the 1970s that will be unveiled at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas this November.

(Toyota)

A rendering of the Tacoma-based vehicle depicts the modern styling that the team is going for, which director of operations Marty Schwerter said will provide the kind of clearance needed for off-roading.

The team has nicknamed the creation "Tacozilla" and it includes a compartment large enough for a six-foot two-inch person to stand in, a bed over the cab, a table, a kitchenette and a toilet.

It's being built on a Tacoma TRD Sport chassis with a manual transmission and the sketches depict it with a set of oversize all-terrain tires and heavy duty suspension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's going to be a beast," Schwerter said in a video previewing the project.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos