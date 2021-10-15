The Toyota 'Tacozilla' is the coolest off-road camper you'll see today

Toyota is working on a mini monster truck.

The automaker's motorsports tech center in Texas is building an updated version of the pickup-based camper it collaborated with the Chinook RV company on in the 1970s that will be unveiled at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas this November.

A rendering of the Tacoma-based vehicle depicts the modern styling that the team is going for, which director of operations Marty Schwerter said will provide the kind of clearance needed for off-roading.

The team has nicknamed the creation "Tacozilla" and it includes a compartment large enough for a six-foot two-inch person to stand in, a bed over the cab, a table, a kitchenette and a toilet.

It's being built on a Tacoma TRD Sport chassis with a manual transmission and the sketches depict it with a set of oversize all-terrain tires and heavy duty suspension.

"It's going to be a beast," Schwerter said in a video previewing the project.