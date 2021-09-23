Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

Purchased and parked in New Hampshire

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay.

(thodo_8075)

The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.

It currently wears the fitting vanity license plate: 1RARE93.

(thodo_8075)

The four-cylinder truck has a stick shift and just 84 miles on the odometer, likely making it the lowest-mileage example of the pickup left.

(thodo_8075)

Even though it was barely driven, the 4x4 is not in perfect condition. It has three dents from things falling on it over the years and a fair amount of rust and corrosion, although the interior is spotless.

Needless to say, the vehicle has received a fair amount of attention and the bidding has been driven to a sky-high $40,500 at the time of this writing, while a normal example would be worth less than $2,000, according to Edmunds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos