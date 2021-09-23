Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay.

The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.

It currently wears the fitting vanity license plate: 1RARE93.

The four-cylinder truck has a stick shift and just 84 miles on the odometer, likely making it the lowest-mileage example of the pickup left.

Even though it was barely driven, the 4x4 is not in perfect condition. It has three dents from things falling on it over the years and a fair amount of rust and corrosion, although the interior is spotless.

Needless to say, the vehicle has received a fair amount of attention and the bidding has been driven to a sky-high $40,500 at the time of this writing, while a normal example would be worth less than $2,000, according to Edmunds.