Autos Newsletter
Published

The Toyota Prius is a sleek, sporty car now and more autos stories

The iconic hybrid gets a major update

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
prius

The 2023 Toyota Prius is an all-new design. (Fox News Digital)

PRETTY PRIUS: Toyota's iconic hybrid has been redesigned with a sleek new style. Continue reading here

SMOKE SCREEN: This car part can clear the air if you remember to change it. Continue reading here

QUICK CAR: Tesla stole an electric car speed record from Porsche. Continue reading here

gx premium

The 2024 Lexus GX is an off-road luxury truck. (Lexus)

LUXE TRUCKS: Lexus reveals its new GX and TX SUVs. Continue reading here

SACRE BLEU!: The Chevrolet Camaro Garage 56 Edition celebrates the model's entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Continue reading here

ford test

AAA tested the electric Ford F-150 Lightning to see how far it can go with a full load. (AAA)

SHORT HAUL: Here's how far the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup can go with a full load. Continue reading here

SHIFTY: Dodge is bringing back the manual transmission for one last ride. Continue reading here

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.