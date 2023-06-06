Here's how far the electric F-150 can really haul a load, according to AAA

Range anxiety continues to be an issue for many would-be electric truck buyers, especially those who plan to load up their vehicles.

Added weight affects the energy efficiency of any vehicle, regardless of the type of engine or motor powering it. But with battery charging times still much longer than filling up a tank with gas, it can have an outside effect on an electric vehicle's utility.

Even Ford CEO Jim Farley has said many customers who need to tow and haul long distances are better off with a gasoline or diesel-powered truck, and the company plans to continue offering them for years to come.

The Northeast division of AAA has now highlighted the issue, testing a Ford F-150 Lightning carrying a heavy load in the bed.

The organization used an F-150 Lightning model that has an EPA driving range of 300 miles per charge, which it corrected to 278 miles based on the testing protocol it used.

It put 1,400 pounds of ballast onboard, which brought the vehicle, including the driver and testing equipment, to within 110 pounds of its gross behicle combined weight rating, and found the actual range to be 210 miles, which is 24.5% lower than the adjusted range and 30% lower than the EPA-rated range.

"AAA’s testing revealed a significant range reduction, but it’s important to note that the Lightning was loaded to near its maximum capacity," said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast. "Most buyers will likely use their Lightning with a lighter load, resulting in a much smaller range reduction."

"Just like gas-powered vehicles, the heavier the load or pull, the more energy needed to move it," a Ford spokesman told Fox News Digital in response to the report.

"There are many factors that affect range when towing and hauling, including the size and weight of the load or trailer, the weather, HVAC use, driver habits and route topography. The F-150 Lightning also offers a technology called Intelligent Range as part of Ford’s onboard navigation, which automatically considers these factors and suggests charging stops along a route to provide a more accurate range estimate at any given time."

"Buyers concerned about EV range should consider the driving they will be doing and choose the right vehicle for their needs. The difference, for now, is that it is easier to gas and go than stop and charge," Gugliotta advised.

The organization also noted that electric vehicle range is better in stop-and-go urban driving, which is how many commercial trucks are used, thanks to the effect of regenerative braking that charges the battery as the vehicle slows down.