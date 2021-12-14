Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

Toyota reveals electric pickup and off-road SUV during huge EV blast

New sports car also in the mix

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota GR 86

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is the third generation of a surprising sports car survivor. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it to the track to find out why.

Toyota put the automotive world on notice Tuesday announcing a $70 billion plan to electrify its lineup, which includes the launch of more than dozen all-electric models by 2025 that it previewed with fleet of concept vehicles.

Toyota has previewed its future lineup with 15 new concept vehicles displayed along with the upcoming bZ4X

Toyota has previewed its future lineup with 15 new concept vehicles displayed along with the upcoming bZ4X (Toyota)

Among the crossover-style SUVs, like the bZ4X that will be first to market next year, were three particularly tantalizing vehicles.

The Pickup EV is a Tacoma-size electric truck.

The Pickup EV is a Tacoma-size electric truck. (Toyota)

One is simply designated the Pickup EV, which appears to be a Tacoma-size truck that retains traditional styling, rather than the outlandishness of something like the Tesla Cybertruck. The only indication of its propulsion system being a blanked-out grille.

The Compact Cruiser EV draws inspiration from the FJ Cruiser.

The Compact Cruiser EV draws inspiration from the FJ Cruiser. (Toyota)

An SUV called the Compact Cruiser EV is clearly inspired by the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser and FJ Cruiser that ended U.S. sales in 2014. The boxy four-door is equipped with a large skid plate and fender flares, suggesting it could launch with a modicum of off-road capability, and appears to have borrowed some styling elements from the FT-4X concept of 2017.

The Sports EV could be an electric successor to the MR2.

The Sports EV could be an electric successor to the MR2. (Toyota)

Toyota may have also given fans of the long-gone MR2 sports car something to look forward to in the form of the Sports EV. The tiny, two-seat coupe features mid-engine styling, even if cars with electric motors don't really fit that description.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lexus says the Electrified Sport will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in about 2 seconds.

Lexus says the Electrified Sport will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in about 2 seconds. (Toyota)

One thing Toyota didn't announce is technical specifications for any of the vehicles, although there was a Lexus Electrified Sport grand touring concept with the Toyotas that it said would be able to accelerate to 60 mph in the 2-second range.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos