Retro Toyota 4Runner celebrates the SUV's 40th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toyota is going back in time.

The automaker has revealed a limited edition version of the 4Runner to celebrate the SUV's 40th anniversary in the U.S.

Toyota is building just 4,040 of the 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition trucks.

The trim is based on the 4Runner SR5 Premium, but adds several unique touches.

Foremost among them is a heritage graphics package with throwback red/orange/yellow striping, which was a popular aesthetic in the era.

WHERE IS THE MISSING STAR WARS TOYOTA CELICA?

Toyota has sold over four million 4Runners since it went on sale in 1983 as a 1984 model.

There's also a commemorative badge on the tailgate and a set of bronze-colored 17-inch-wheels.

Inside, the model features bronze stitching and 40th Anniversary logos on the dashboard, floormats and embossed into the headrests.

THE 2022 TOYOTA TUNDRA IS THE POWERFUL PRIUS OF PICKUPS

Two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered, but only with black, red, or white paint.

Toyota also announced that all 4Runners will come standard with its Toyota Safety Sense package of electronic driver aids, including automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing for th 40th Anniversary Special Edition hasn't been announced, but a standard 2022 SR5 Premium starts at $42,730.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The current fifth generation 4Runner is a bit of a fossil itself, as it was first launched in 2010. Toyota hasn't officially said when it will be replaced with an all-new truck, but the carryover 2023 model suggests that it won't happen before 2024.