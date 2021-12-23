Expand / Collapse search
These are the worst new car deals right now

Consumer Reports says buyer beware of these models

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Kia Telluride test drive Video

2020 Kia Telluride test drive

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a huge deal. It's the brand's largest model ever, and was designed to take on big players like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it for a spin to see how it measures up.

'Tis the season … for bad new car deals.

Hyundai and Kia are getting top dollar for their in-demand models.

Hyundai and Kia are getting top dollar for their in-demand models. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This year has been one of the worst for car shoppers with low supplies caused by the coronavirus pandemic leading to record high prices. The average cost of a new car sold in November hit $46,329, according to Kelly Blue Book, and relief does not appear to be in sight.

Some cars are in higher demand than others, of course, and Consumer Reports has rounded up worst of them in a top 10 list ranked by average price paid over MSRP.

It just so happens that they're all from the Hyundai/Kia group, so beware when you head to a dealership for either brand.

Kia Rio: 19% over MSRP

Kia Telluride: 18% over MSRP

The Kia Telluride is one of the most-awarded models of recent years.

The Kia Telluride is one of the most-awarded models of recent years. (Kia)

Kia Sorento Hybrid: 18% over MSRP

Kia Seltos: 18% over MSRP

Hyundai Kona Electric: 18% over MSRP

Kia K5: 18% over MSRP

Hyundai Tucson: 18% over MSRP

The Hyundai Tucson is the brand's best-selling model.

The Hyundai Tucson is the brand's best-selling model. (Hyundai)

Hyundai Venue: 18% over MSRP

Kia Forte: 17% over MSRP

Kia Carnival: 17% over MSRP

Consumer Reports says the Chevrolet Equinox LT is currently available with the best deal.

Consumer Reports says the Chevrolet Equinox LT is currently available with the best deal. (Chevrolet)

There are some vehicles that can still be had for under MSRP, however, with the best deal on one with a Consumer Reports recommendation being the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 1LT AWD that's available for 13% below list with an incentive that runs through January 3, 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos