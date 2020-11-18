Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Performance
Published

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the world's fastest car ... here

The 720 hp coupe set a new lap record at benchmark Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is a smart utility vehicle with tons of tech, says Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has claimed the title of world’s fastest production car.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Not in terms of top speed -- a record that’s currently in dispute after the SSC Tuatara set a controversial 316 mph mark on a Nevada highway in October -- but around a benchmark track.

The high performance coupe set a lap time of 6:43.616 at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, which is a punishing 12.8-mile stretch of rough and twisted track that automakers use to test sports cars and see how they measure up against their peers.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

The 720 hp coupe driven by pro racer Maro Engle beat the previous record set by the $517,770 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 in 2018 by a scant 1.35 seconds, which almost makes the $389,000 GT Black Series look like a bargain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos