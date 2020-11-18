The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the world's fastest car ... here

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has claimed the title of world’s fastest production car.

Not in terms of top speed -- a record that’s currently in dispute after the SSC Tuatara set a controversial 316 mph mark on a Nevada highway in October -- but around a benchmark track.

The high performance coupe set a lap time of 6:43.616 at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, which is a punishing 12.8-mile stretch of rough and twisted track that automakers use to test sports cars and see how they measure up against their peers.

The 720 hp coupe driven by pro racer Maro Engle beat the previous record set by the $517,770 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 in 2018 by a scant 1.35 seconds, which almost makes the $389,000 GT Black Series look like a bargain.

