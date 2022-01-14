Insider says Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be one of the quickest trucks in the world when it goes on sale, but that's taking longer to happen than was initially planned.

After delaying the start of production from 2021 to late 2022 in August, Tesla recently scrubbed the ordering site of all prices and estimated dates for first deliveries.

A person familiar with the matter has now told Reuters that the truck won't enter production at Tesla's new Austin, Tex., factory until the first quarter of 2023.

The issue stems from new features being added to the full-size pickup, some mirroring those of its competitors from Rivian and GMC that went on sale last year.

In December, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the initial Cybertrucks would now be powered by four electric motors instead of the originally advertised three and have a four wheel steering system that allows the truck to drive diagonally "not just like a tank," but also "like a crab."

The Rivian R1T pickup has a four-motor system that can power the wheels on each side in opposite directions to turn in place like a tank, while the GMC Hummer EV has four wheel steering with a Crab Walk mode that turns the front and rear wheels to turn in the same direction up to 10 degrees to allow for diagonal driving at low speeds for added maneuverability. The Rivian's powertrain is rated at 835 hp and the Hummer EV's at 1,000 hp.

A recently spotted Cybertruck prototype being tested at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., headquarters was also equipped with a three amber marker lights on the front that indicate it is an oversized vehicle like a heavy duty pickup, conventional sideview mirrors instead of the cameras that were on the prototype and a single giant wiper blade, the design of which Musk said "troubles" him.

Tesla is still accepting $100 refundable reservations for the Cybertruck, but pricing information has also been removed from the website. When it was revealed in 2019, the tri-motor version was listed with a starting price of $69,900, while an entry-level rear-wheel-drive version was priced at $39,900.

Elon Musk has not yet commented on the report, but said a new product roadmap would be revealed during Tesla's earnings call on January 26.