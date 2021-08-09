'Difficult' Tesla Cybertruck postponed to 2022

"Prototypes are easy, production is hard."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made that point time and again and the proof is in the latest delay for the Cybertruck.

The automaker's website has apparently confirmed that the first deliveries of its stainless steel pickup have been delayed to 2022.

"You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022," a message says on the reservation site for all three versions of Cybertruck. Previously, the Dual Motor AWD and Tri Motor AWD configurations were listed with a 2021 target date.

"I think Cybertruck ramp will be difficult because it's such new architecture. I mean it's going to be a great product. It might, I think be our best product ever. But there's a lot of fundamentally new design ideas in the Cybertruck," Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call in July.

The Cybertruck will be built at Tesla's under construction factory in Austin, Tex., alongside the Model Y and will use radically new production methods that replace dozens of parts with large single-piece castings and be powered by a next-generation battery technology that is still in development. The Tesla Semi has also been pushed to 2022 until there is a large enough supply of the new battery packs to build the two vehicles at an economically viable scale.

"Nobody's ever really made a car like this before, a vehicle like this before. So there will probably be challenges because there's so much unexplored territory," Musk said.