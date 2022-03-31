San Diego Tesla driver crashes on top of ambulance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This may have been the most convenient accident ever.

A driver attempting to park their Tesla Model 3 in a lot outside a hospital in San Diego ran over a curb, down a hill and off a ledge landing on top of an ambulance parked below.

Photos of the car show it suspended over the lot with its nose and tail supported by the ambulance and the ledge.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the Wednesday morning accident was the result of the driver misapplying the accelerator when intending to brake, and not a malfunction of the vehicle's electronic driver aids.

The ambulance was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the driver and two passengers in the Tesla, which has been given a 5-Star crash rating from NHTSA, suffered only minor injuries.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, emergency responders used supporting poles to secure the Tesla until it could be removed, which was done by running a strap through its front door windows and lifting it with a crane.