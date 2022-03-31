Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tesla
Published

San Diego Tesla driver crashes on top of ambulance

Driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Police search for suspect in California Tesla stunt gone wrong caught on camera Video

Police search for suspect in California Tesla stunt gone wrong caught on camera

Video going viral online shows the driver of a Tesla speeding through and intersection, flying into the air and crashing into a parked car in Los Angeles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This may have been the most convenient accident ever.

A Tesla Model 3 owner drove their car off a ledge onto an ambulance in San Diego.

A Tesla Model 3 owner drove their car off a ledge onto an ambulance in San Diego. (San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)

A driver attempting to park their Tesla Model 3 in a lot outside a hospital in San Diego ran over a curb, down a hill and off a ledge landing on top of an ambulance parked below.

Photos of the car show it suspended over the lot with its nose and tail supported by the ambulance and the ledge.

The Tesla Model 3 has been given a 5-Star crash test rating by NHTSA.

The Tesla Model 3 has been given a 5-Star crash test rating by NHTSA. (NHTSA)

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the Wednesday morning accident was the result of the driver misapplying the accelerator when intending to brake, and not a malfunction of the vehicle's electronic driver aids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ambulance was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the driver and two passengers in the Tesla, which has been given a 5-Star crash rating from NHTSA, suffered only minor injuries.

The supported the vehicle with poles until it could be removed.

The supported the vehicle with poles until it could be removed. (San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)

According to Fox 5 San Diego, emergency responders used supporting poles to secure the Tesla until it could be removed, which was done by running a strap through its front door windows and lifting it with a crane.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos