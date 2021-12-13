Expand / Collapse search
Rivian
Published

Rivian R1T pickup named Truck of the Year by MotorTrend

First electric pickup to win the award

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup and filled with tons of technology and clever features. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu went to Breckenridge, Colo., to test it on and off road.

MotorTrend is all-in on electrics this year.

The magazine has picked the Rivian R1T pickup as its Truck of the Year following November's announcement that the Lucid Air is its Car of the Year.

Each marks the first time a startup's first vehicle has received the awards, which is often featured in manufacturer advertising.

Rivian's vehicles feature four independent electric motors that allow them to spin in place on loose surfaces.

Rivian's vehicles feature four independent electric motors that allow them to spin in place on loose surfaces. (Rivian)

MotorTrend called the R1T "a monumental achievement and astonishes with a quality of design, engineering, materials, and technology unmatched in trucks today, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car."

The R1T entered limited production at Rivian's Normal, Ill., factory this fall with a $73,000 Launch Edition and the company hopes to deliver 1,000 trucks by the end of the year before ramping up production in 2022 and starting production of an entry level model that starts at $67,500.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 RIVIAN R1T

The midsize pickup is available with a four-motor drive system rated at 800 hp, an computer-controlled air-suspension system and a maximum tow rating of 11,000 pounds.

The R1T is also a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year award, which will be announced in January.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos