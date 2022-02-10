Expand / Collapse search
Published

Ram's new pickup is a fire truck

Built to Serve Ram 1500 salutes firefighters

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ram has a hot new truck with an important message to deliver.

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve Firefighter Edition is available in red or black.

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve Firefighter Edition is available in red or black. (Ram)

The latest edition of the Built to Serve series of Ram 1500 pickups salutes America's firefighters.

The truck features Built to Serve badging on the exterior and interior.

The truck features Built to Serve badging on the exterior and interior. (Ram)

Ram has previously issued special edition models honoring the five main branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and is now doing the same for first responders, including police and members fo the emergency medical services.

Sport seats are added to the Big Horn trim.

Sport seats are added to the Big Horn trim. (Ram)

The firefighter-themed truck is being offered in red or black and features Built to Serve badging on the rear fenders and in the cabin.

It's based off of the Big Horn trim and gets cloth and vinyl sport seats with Molle webbing on the back, plus a standard 4x4 Off-Road Group package that includes all-terrain tires, heavy duty shocks, electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, tow hooks and hill descent control.

A lockable metal console safe is optional.

Pricing starts at $48,420 and the truck can be ordered in any combination of body style and engine, with deliveries scheduled to begin this spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos