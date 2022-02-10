Ram's new pickup is a fire truck

Ram has a hot new truck with an important message to deliver.

The latest edition of the Built to Serve series of Ram 1500 pickups salutes America's firefighters.

Ram has previously issued special edition models honoring the five main branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and is now doing the same for first responders, including police and members fo the emergency medical services.

The firefighter-themed truck is being offered in red or black and features Built to Serve badging on the rear fenders and in the cabin.

It's based off of the Big Horn trim and gets cloth and vinyl sport seats with Molle webbing on the back, plus a standard 4x4 Off-Road Group package that includes all-terrain tires, heavy duty shocks, electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, tow hooks and hill descent control.

A lockable metal console safe is optional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing starts at $48,420 and the truck can be ordered in any combination of body style and engine, with deliveries scheduled to begin this spring.