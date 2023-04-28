Cyberwhat? These are the Ram trucks of the future, according to high schoolers

Ram trucks are known for their design, but the brand is always looking for fresh ideas.

Each year, Ram's parent company, Stellantis, holds a design contest for high schoolers, and this year's theme was to come up with a truck of the future.

The challenge was to come up with "electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology" like the Ram 1500 Revolution pickup concept that was revealed this year as a sneak peek at the direction the company's styling is heading.

The three finalists took that brief and ran with it.

LONG HAULER: RAM'S ELECTRIC PICKUP WILL GO 500 MILES BETWEEN CHARGES

The winning entry came from Rocco Morales in Northville, Mich., who also won last year and finished second in 2021.

His Ram Stadion is an off-road pickup with a bed that converts into a hang-out space with a canopy, stadium seating and wood-planked step that deploys from the tailgate like the stern of a yacht.

DODGE DESIGNER EXPLAINS HOW TO MAKE ELECTRIC MUSCLE CARS LOOK COOL

Morales won a summer internship at the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio and a high-end Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"Rocco is clearly a passionate designer with a bright future ahead of him," Mark Trostle, head of Ram Truck and Mopar exterior design, said. "It will be great having someone eager to learn and experience a professional design studio."

Rohan Seiber, from Portola Valley, Calif., created the Ram Rex, which is inspired by the Ram 1500 TRX high performance 4x4, features sliding doors, built-in off-road lights and a bed that drops down to create a ramp.

The third-place Ram Ultima, designed by Benjamin Miller from Birmingham, Mich., is a dually pickup with swappable motor packs for performance upgrades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seiber and Miller each won an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, a portfolio review with members of the Stellantis Design Team and a College for Creative Studies’ four-week summer program scholarship.