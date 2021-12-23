Nissans new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan.

The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show.

The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S.

The Mountain Base has a rugged look with off-road wheels and tires, protective bumpers and wood paneling along with a massive deployable solar panel on the roof. The interior is equipped with a built-in bench and table that can be used as a very remote workstation and a widescreen TV it demonstrates with a fireplace display.

The Myroom is more of a chic hotel on wheels, with a light wood-trimmed interior, couch, mattress, storage under the floor, drawers and, oddly, a magazine rack-style bookshelf.

The designs follow the Office Pod van Nissan created for the virtual show held last January, which has a slide-out desk section and rooftop sundeck.

There are no plans for production of the vehicles, but they do offer ideas for potential custom builds.