Nissans new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Mountain Base and Myroom are two takes on the same idea

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier Video

Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier

The 2022 Nissan Frontier combines new styling and tech with a proven platform and leaps near the front of the midsize class, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan.

The Nissan Mountain Base is an off-road work station.

The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show.

The Nissan Myroom's conventional exterior hides a hotel room inside.

The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S.

The Nissan Mountain Base has a built-in table and work bench.

The Mountain Base has a rugged look with off-road wheels and tires, protective bumpers and wood paneling along with a massive deployable solar panel on the roof. The interior is equipped with a built-in bench and table that can be used as a very remote workstation and a widescreen TV it demonstrates with a fireplace display.

The Nissan Myroom is equipped with a bed, sofa, shelves and drawers.

The Myroom is more of a chic hotel on wheels, with a light wood-trimmed interior, couch, mattress, storage under the floor, drawers and, oddly, a magazine rack-style bookshelf.

Nissan's Office Pod envisioned the ultimate remote work setup.

The designs follow the Office Pod van Nissan created for the virtual show held last January, which has a slide-out desk section and rooftop sundeck.

There are no plans for production of the vehicles, but they do offer ideas for potential custom builds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos