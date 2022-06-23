Nebraska's '100 Square Body' classic GM truck auction is first of its kind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is hip to be square in Nebraska this weekend.

A huge collection of General Motors "Square Body" trucks is being auctioned in Grand Island, Nebraska on June 25.

Square Body is the nickname for GM's 1973 to 1987 full-size truck line, which covered a range of Chevrolet and GMC pickups and SUVs.

The "100 Square Body Auction" was the brainchild of Todd Carpenter who runs the Big Fish Garage custom truck shop, which specializes in the model.

He said his first vehicle in high school was a 1975 Chevy K5 Blazer, and he has loved the style ever since.

Carpenter told Fox News Autos he had collected about 70 of the trucks over the past decade and decided it was time to let some of them go so that other people could enjoy them. However, he will be keeping the K5 that he still owns.

Fellow enthusiast Dave Hall of the Restore a Muscle Car garage added a couple dozen of his own trucks to the docket, and they have also accepted some individual consignments to bring the total number of trucks crossing the block to around 130.

They all run, but are in various states of condition ranging from mint to rusted out. There are several standout models among them, however, including a one of a kind 1976 Chevrolet K10 Scottsdale Spirit of '76 pickup.

Chevrolet only built 500 of the trucks to celebrate the U.S. Bicentennial, most of them white, but Carpenter's is a unique blue 4x4 that includes the Scottsdale's Bonanza equipment and trim package.

A custom 1984 Chevrolet K10 Scottsdale features the limited edition Outdoorsman option, which is an appearance package with special paint and striping that was available in camping, fishing and hunting themes. Carpenter's is a hunting model and is being sold with the Chevrolet-branded Winchester .30-30 rifle that it came with.

The 1984 Chevrolet K10 Silverado Sno Chaser was a limited run of 2,500 red trucks equipped with a standard 4x4 system and snow tires, plus a wild light bar behind the cabin and a lower strip of black paint to help hide the muck.

They were only sold in snow belt states, and the one up for auction was put to use with a snow plow attached and still wears the faded decal from a snowmobile race it worked at.

In 1976 and 1977, GM collaborated with Chinook Mobilodge Inc. on a small run of campers based on the Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Jimmy.

They were called the Chalet and Casa Grande and feature fixed camper sections with pop-up roofs, beds mounted over the cabs and a flow-through into the front passenger compartment. Less than 2,000 were built, and there are two of each available at the auction.

Other notable vehicles at the event are a 1975 GMC Sierra Classic C15 Gentleman Jim, which was the luxury trim of the day, and a trio of GMC trucks from the 1976 and 1980 Indy 500 support fleets.

Online bids are being accepted ahead of the auction, which kicks off at 10 a.m. CT.