'New' 1969 Chevrolet Camaros on sale for a small fortune — here's why

Finale Speed recreates it with carbon fiber

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's a trimmed-down American muscle car.

Oklahoma custom car builder Finale Speed has unveiled a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that's been recreated with a full carbon fiber body.

The lightweight panels help drop the weight of the car by a half-ton to around 2,500 pounds, which is lighter than a Mazda Miata while making it stiffer than the steel-bodied Camaro.

Only the firewall, two-thirds of the floor and the skeleton of the factory Camaro remain, according to owner Chris Jacobs, but it retains its original VIN.

The Finale Speed 1969 Chevrolet Camaro has a full carbon fiber body. (Finale Speed)

It's also been upgraded with a modern 6.2-liter General Motors V8 equipped with a Wegner supercharger that boosts it to 650 hp.

The engine is a 650 hp supercharged 6.2-liter GM V8. (Finale Speed)

Power is sent to a Ford 9-inch rear axle through a Tremec six-speed manual transmission, but it can also be built with an automatic.

The car weighs 1,000 pounds less than the original. (Finale Speed)

It rides on a SpeedTech-designed suspension and 18-inch wheels with 10.5-inch performance tires up front and foot-wide rubber in the rear.

The interior has been redesigned with modern equipment and throwback styling. (Finale Speed)

The interior has been restyled with new analog gauges and electronics but retains the classic boxy dash aesthetic. Its sport seats have four-point racing belts that attach to its integrated roll cage.

The car has a full roll cage and four-point seat belts. (Finale Speed)

Each car takes four to eight months to finish, and they won't rush it: "Our motto is, build it right the first time," Jacobs said.

Prices start at $429,000. (Finale Speed)

Time, carbon fiber and a custom drivetrain is money, however, and prices start at $429,000 before any custom touches are added.

Finale Speed also offers carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Chargers in collaboration with Dodge, and Jacobs said its customers are high net-worth individuals looking for a "cool, unusual, bespoke creation for their collection."

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.