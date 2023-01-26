'New' 1969 Chevrolet Camaros on sale for a small fortune — here's why

It's a trimmed-down American muscle car.

Oklahoma custom car builder Finale Speed has unveiled a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that's been recreated with a full carbon fiber body.

The lightweight panels help drop the weight of the car by a half-ton to around 2,500 pounds, which is lighter than a Mazda Miata while making it stiffer than the steel-bodied Camaro.

Only the firewall, two-thirds of the floor and the skeleton of the factory Camaro remain, according to owner Chris Jacobs, but it retains its original VIN.

It's also been upgraded with a modern 6.2-liter General Motors V8 equipped with a Wegner supercharger that boosts it to 650 hp.

Power is sent to a Ford 9-inch rear axle through a Tremec six-speed manual transmission, but it can also be built with an automatic.

It rides on a SpeedTech-designed suspension and 18-inch wheels with 10.5-inch performance tires up front and foot-wide rubber in the rear.

The interior has been restyled with new analog gauges and electronics but retains the classic boxy dash aesthetic. Its sport seats have four-point racing belts that attach to its integrated roll cage.

Each car takes four to eight months to finish, and they won't rush it: "Our motto is, build it right the first time," Jacobs said.

Time, carbon fiber and a custom drivetrain is money, however, and prices start at $429,000 before any custom touches are added.

Finale Speed also offers carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Chargers in collaboration with Dodge, and Jacobs said its customers are high net-worth individuals looking for a "cool, unusual, bespoke creation for their collection."