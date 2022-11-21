The Munro is a Scottish back-to-basics electric truck coming to the USA

The Toyota Highlander may be named after the people of Scotland, but now there is a real Scottish truck coming to America.

The Munro is an all-electric truck that is set to be the first vehicle built in Scotland since the 1980s.

The full-size 4x4 was designed primarily with commercial uses in mind, like farming, forestry mining, but will be offered to retail customers.

It is powered by a 371 hp electric motor connected to a full-time four-wheel-drive system that uses the axles from a Land Rover Defender and features a transfer case with a low-range.

Munro says the 5,500-pound four-door can tow up to 7,700 pounds, carry up to 2,200 pounds in its Spartan interior and provides 11.5 inches of ground clearance under the axles.

The stubby body offers extreme approach and departure angles of 88 degrees front and 70 degrees rear that improve its ability to surmount obstacles.

Its driving range is rated at 168 miles on the road, or 16 hours in low-speed, off-road use.

The truck will be sold in the U.S. initially as a Class 3 heavy-duty truck, which means it will not need to meet the same safety and fuel economy regulations as a light duty truck, but the company said it plans to develop a light duty model.

It will also build the trucks to U.S. specifications at the factory and no conversion work will be required when deliveries begin in 2023.

Exact U.S. pricing has not been announced, but the Mk. 1 Founders Edition is listed for the equivalent of around $88,000.

Images of the truck that have been released so far are of prototypes, but the final production version is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 5.