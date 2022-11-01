Ford F-150 Lightning Swiss Army Knife pickup revealed

It has everything but the kitchen sink, including a refrigerator.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Swiss Army Knife is a custom version of the electric pickup built by Tjin Edition.

The full-size truck was revealed at the aftermarket auto parts-focused SEMA show in Las Vegas.

California-based builder Tjin Edition collaborated with Ford to redesign the top of the line F-150 Lightning Platinum into the ultimate camping rig.

NEW TRUCK KING CROWNED: 2023 FORD F-SERIES SUPER DUTY CAN TOW A RECORD 40,000 POUNDS

Although, its "slammed" low-riding stance may limit how far into the wilderness it can go.

The army green-painted truck has been equipped with a pop-up tent mounted above the bed and a Thule roof rack storage system retrofitted with solar panels to help generate electricity in remote areas.

It also features Recaro racing seats in both rows, a prototype illuminated Lightning logo on the front end, an ARB air compressor mounted in the "frunk" under the hood, an ARB fridge/freezer unit, sliding drawers in the bed and underbody Rigid rock lights, which you might need given that ground clearance, plus a Super73 off-road e-bike mounted to a rear rack.

HACK-RESISTANT 2024 FORD MUSTANG WILL BE TOUGH TO TUNE

The pickup is one of 10 custom Ford vehicles on display at the show promoting current and potentially future accessories available for the models.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the others are a Bronco outfitted as an off-road rescue vehicle by ARB and a Maverick compact pickup turned into a work truck by bed cap giant Leer.