The most popular car color of 2020 was this

The most popular car color in the world isn’t what most people would call colorful at all.

For the 10th year in a row, white has topped the list of most common colors in an annual study conducted by automotive paint supplier Axalta.

Whether they considered it a color or a collection of all the colors of the spectrum, 38% of car buyers globally last year chose a shade of white.

Black was second on the list at 19%, with grey beating silver by 15% to 9% Blue finished first among rainbow hues at seven percent ahead of red at five percent.

The stereotype of the boring beige car seems to be nearing extinction as a mere three percent of vehicles were from the beige/brown category, while yellow/gold made up two percent and green just one percent.

Orange, purple, teal, coral and whatever else you can think of combined to tie with green.

Although popular worldwide, white was particularly dominant in Asia and Africa, where it made up 48% percent and 46% of sales, while it was edged out for the top spot in Europe by grey.