This is the most popular car color

The most popular car color in the world is all of them. Or none. It depends on which definition of “white” you prefer.

The latest global survey from paint supplier Axalta found that white vehicles make up 38 percent of the global market, with that other “not really a color” black a distant second at 19 percent and gray in third at 13 percent. It marks the ninth year running that white took the top spot.

White was No. 1 in North America (29 percent) and in every world region aside from Europe, where it was brushed aside by gray this year.

Silver followed white, black and gray in North America with blue moving up 2 percentage points to 10 percent to top the rainbow colors ahead of red at 9 percent. Brown/beige (2 percent), green (1 percent), yellow/gold (1 percent) and orange (1 percent) rounded out the top 10.

But buying from the bottom of the list doesn’t just mean you’ll stand out in a crowded parking lot. According to automotive marketplace iseecars.com, orange, yellow and green cars typically hold their value better than other colors.

