Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Luxury
Published

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a bionic electric car that gets 235 mpg

Streamlined sedan is the shape of things to come

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Video

Test drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a flagship model filled with a boatload of luxury and tech, but is missing one thing according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

It's the shape of things to come from Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX has a drag coefficient of just .17.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX has a drag coefficient of just .17. (Mercedes-Benz)

The Vision EQXX concept previews a potential future electric model that promises to be the most efficient vehicle in the world.

The Vision EQXX features a streamlined body with a longtail design.

The Vision EQXX features a streamlined body with a longtail design. (Mercedes-Benz)

The compact car features an aerodynamic body and lightweight structure that helps deliver an economy rating equivalent to 235 mpg and a range of 620 miles between charges.

The interior of the Vision EQXX is equipped with a 47.5-inch wide display.

The interior of the Vision EQXX is equipped with a 47.5-inch wide display. (Mercedes-Benz)

The streamlined sedan is about the same size and weight of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and has a drag coefficient of just .17, which is lower than any car on sale today including the leading Mercedes-Benz EQS at .20.

Bionic principles were used in the design of many of the Vision EQXX's structural components.

Bionic principles were used in the design of many of the Vision EQXX's structural components. (Mercedes-Benz)

The EQXX is constructed from a mix of composites, high strength steel and 3D-printed aluminum, much of it designed using bionic principles to optimize their mix of strength and mass. It also uses a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack that's half the size and a third lighter than one of the same capacity used in the EQS.

The Vision EQXX is approximately the same size and weight as a conventional Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The Vision EQXX is approximately the same size and weight as a conventional Mercedes-Benz C-Class. (Mercedes-Benz)

The result is a vehicle with an efficiency rating of six miles per kilowatt-hour of electricity, or approximately 17 kWh per 100 miles, compared to 25 kWh for a Tesla Model 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The EQXX isn't destined to go on sale as-is, but Mercedes-Benz says the design provides a blueprint for upcoming series production models.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos