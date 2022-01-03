The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a bionic electric car that gets 235 mpg

It's the shape of things to come from Mercedes-Benz.

The Vision EQXX concept previews a potential future electric model that promises to be the most efficient vehicle in the world.

The compact car features an aerodynamic body and lightweight structure that helps deliver an economy rating equivalent to 235 mpg and a range of 620 miles between charges.

The streamlined sedan is about the same size and weight of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and has a drag coefficient of just .17, which is lower than any car on sale today including the leading Mercedes-Benz EQS at .20.

The EQXX is constructed from a mix of composites, high strength steel and 3D-printed aluminum, much of it designed using bionic principles to optimize their mix of strength and mass. It also uses a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack that's half the size and a third lighter than one of the same capacity used in the EQS.

The result is a vehicle with an efficiency rating of six miles per kilowatt-hour of electricity, or approximately 17 kWh per 100 miles, compared to 25 kWh for a Tesla Model 3.

The EQXX isn't destined to go on sale as-is, but Mercedes-Benz says the design provides a blueprint for upcoming series production models.