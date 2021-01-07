Mercedes-Benz unveils giant Hyperscreen display for electric EQS sedan

When the Tesla Model S debuted a decade ago, one of the most dazzling features was its 17-inch touchscreen display, which was enormous for the day. How times have changed.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 56-inch wide door-to-door Hyperscreen that will cover the dashboard of its upcoming flagship EQS electric sedan.

The curving, scratch-resistant surface isn't a continuous screen, however, but covers three OLED displays that include an instrument cluster, a central infotainment/climate-control interface and a screen in front of the passenger seat. It also has two air vents poking out of it to help "connect the digital and physical world," according to Mercedes-Benz.

The system is equipped with haptic feedback that vibrates the surface when icons are touched and is the Mercedes-Benz MBUX brain, which uses AI to learn a driver's habits and can suggest features like the heated seats and air suspension, based on past experience.

The EQS is expected to be unveiled sometime this spring, but has been previewed by the Vision EQS concept car and images of a camouflaged prototype of the production model.