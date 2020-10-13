Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Electric
Published

Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² is an electric monster SUV

Battery-powered concept could enter production

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very oldVideo

New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very old

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 looks just like the 1970s model it replaces, but looks can be deceiving. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu says the high tech SUV is bigger and better than the original G.

Mercedes-Benz has high hopes for its EQC electric SUV.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

The automaker has built an off-road version of the battery-powered model that offers improved apprach and departure angles and more ground clearance than a Jeep Wrangler.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

The EQC 4x4² (read: 4x4 squared) concept is equipped with portal axles that use gears to raise the centerline of the axle high above the wheel centers to create more space down the middle of the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

The system increases the ride height of the EQC by 5.6 inches to give it a total ground clearance of 11.5 inches, which is even more than automaker’s rugged G-Wagen provides. The midsize SUV also gets a wider track, chunky all-terrain tires and flared fenders to cover them.

The standard EQC is a street-focused utility vehicle.

The standard EQC is a street-focused utility vehicle. (Mercedes-Benz)

The standard EQC is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. next year with all-wheel-drive and two electric motors that produce a combined 402 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque, the latter a tremendous amount for a midsize SUV.

(Mercedes-Benz)

While Mercedes-Benz hasn’t confirmed plans to put the EQC 4x4² on sale, it previously turned the portal axle-equipped G550 4x4² concept into a production model that listed for $225,000, or nearly double the G550’s base price.

The standard EQC is expected to start under $70,000 when U.S. sales begin in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos