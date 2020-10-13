Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² is an electric monster SUV

Mercedes-Benz has high hopes for its EQC electric SUV.

The automaker has built an off-road version of the battery-powered model that offers improved apprach and departure angles and more ground clearance than a Jeep Wrangler.

The EQC 4x4² (read: 4x4 squared) concept is equipped with portal axles that use gears to raise the centerline of the axle high above the wheel centers to create more space down the middle of the vehicle.

The system increases the ride height of the EQC by 5.6 inches to give it a total ground clearance of 11.5 inches, which is even more than automaker’s rugged G-Wagen provides. The midsize SUV also gets a wider track, chunky all-terrain tires and flared fenders to cover them.

The standard EQC is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. next year with all-wheel-drive and two electric motors that produce a combined 402 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque, the latter a tremendous amount for a midsize SUV.

While Mercedes-Benz hasn’t confirmed plans to put the EQC 4x4² on sale, it previously turned the portal axle-equipped G550 4x4² concept into a production model that listed for $225,000, or nearly double the G550’s base price.

The standard EQC is expected to start under $70,000 when U.S. sales begin in 2021.

