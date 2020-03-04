Expand / Collapse search
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain station wagon is ready for the (not-very) rough stuff

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is down to get dirty.

Along with the sedan, the midsize luxury model will be offered in the U.S. as a Subaru Outback-style jacked-up station wagon designed to handle light off-roading.

The All-Terrain features a unique grille, lower body cladding and a stylized skid plate to give it more of an SUV look than the current E-Class wagon.

Full specifications haven’t been revealed, but it will come with all-wheel-drive and be available with a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with hybrid assist that’s rated at 362 hp.

The full E-Class lineup is offered with Mercedes-Benz’s latest package of electronic driving assist systems, which can steer the vehicles within a lane and, when set to cruise control, adjust their speed based on the speed limit and traffic conditions. Pricing will be announced closer to when the cars are scheduled to arrive in showrooms this fall to compete with the similarly-styled Audi A6 allroad.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu