Married couple entering same NASCAR race at Bristol

Racing drives Stewart and Jessica Friesen will attempt to become the first married couple since Elton Stewart and Patty Moise in the 1990s to compete against each other in a NASCAR national series race at the upcoming Camping World Truck Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Stewart is a full-time driver in the Truck Series with a background in dirt racing while Jessica currently races dirt modifieds on the northeast circuit.

The track at Bristol has been covered in red clay for the event, making it the perfect venue for the historic attempt.

It won’t be the first time they’ve raced against each other. Two days after their wedding in 2014 they finished 1-2 in a sprint car race at Utica-Rome Speedway near their home in upstate New York and did it again at Fonda speedway last summer.

"It was ‘Stewart Friesen and wife ran one and two’," Jessica said, smirking.

"I’m looking forward to changing that a little bit, those headlines a little bit."

Jessica has never driven one of the Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundras before, however, and will be getting her first time behind the wheel at Bristol during the two, hour-long practice sessions being provided.

After that, they’ll compete in 15-lap qualifying races that will set the field for the 150-lap main event alongside several Cup Series stars including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

Stewart will also be pulling double duty at Bristol. The 37-year-old is getting his first Cup Series start in a car for Spire Motorsports thanks to his experience on dirt and Truck Series win at Eldora Speedway in 2019.

"It’s been pretty awesome at 37-years-old. Just competing in the Truck Series has been a dream come true," Stewart said.

"Being able to do this is something that I’m really excited about."