Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Ben Rhodes wins wild Daytona NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

The Big One happened right behind the winner

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Joey Logano previews the Daytona 500 and 2021 NASCAR seasonVideo

Joey Logano previews the Daytona 500 and 2021 NASCAR season

2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano talks to Fox News Autos about the upcoming race and 2021 NASCAR season

Ben Rhodes passed Cory Roper in the final turn of the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night as several cars got caught up in a wreck behind them in a wild finish to the season-opener.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Rhodes led the field to start a two-lap overtime, but was passed by Roper and Sheldon Creed entering the final lap.

Roper quickly slipped by Creed with Rhodes hot on his tail getting a push from teammate Matt Crafton.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Rhodes made his move entering the final stretch as a group of cars in the pack immediately behind him came together and crossed the line in a pileup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan Anderson and Roper finished second and third behind Rhodes.

The race also marked the full-time Truck Series debut for Hailie Deegan, who spun on lap 81 of the 100-lap race and finished 24th.

The NASCAR Daytona weekend now moves to the Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at 5 p.m. EST on Saturday and Sunday's Daytona 500, which airs at 2:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos