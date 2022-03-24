KFC burns Mercedes F1 team with Kentucky fried tweet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Talk about getting scorched.

A photo of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal Toto Wolff ducking his head under the halo safety device of driver George Russell's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday made the rounds on Twitter as a "caption this" meme that took a surprising turn.

The eight-times defending constructor champion had a relatively poor showing at the race, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russel finishing an uncompetitive third and fourth behind Ferrari only after Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered engine failures in the closing moments.

Among the responses was one from the official KFC UK account that said ""Welcome to KFC, can I take your order?", to which Mercedes responded, "We were not expecting this."

KFC then replied with the 375-degree burn, "Just like you weren’t expecting podium on the weekend."

Mercedes admitted defeat with another post featuring two skulls and a team member lying on the floor giving a thumbs-up.

Mercedes has to be feeling pretty good about the situation, however, as it is currently a surprise second in the constructor's standings behind Ferrari heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 27.