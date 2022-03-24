Expand / Collapse search
Racing
Published

KFC burns Mercedes F1 team with Kentucky fried tweet

Fast food giant pokes fun at the championship team

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Talk about getting scorched.

KFC and the Mercedes F1 team have been having a tussle on Twitter.

KFC and the Mercedes F1 team have been having a tussle on Twitter. (Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images//ANP via Getty Images)

A photo of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal Toto Wolff ducking his head under the halo safety device of driver George Russell's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday made the rounds on Twitter as a "caption this" meme that took a surprising turn.

The eight-times defending constructor champion had a relatively poor showing at the race, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russel finishing an uncompetitive third and fourth behind Ferrari only after Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered engine failures in the closing moments.

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr (L), Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (C) and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton stand for the national anthem on the podium after the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 20, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the responses was one from the official KFC UK account that said ""Welcome to KFC, can I take your order?", to which Mercedes responded, "We were not expecting this."

KFC then replied with the 375-degree burn, "Just like you weren’t expecting podium on the weekend."

Mercedes admitted defeat with another post featuring two skulls and a team member lying on the floor giving a thumbs-up.

Mercedes has to be feeling pretty good about the situation, however, as it is currently a surprise second in the constructor's standings behind Ferrari heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 27.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos