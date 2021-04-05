Kevin Hart spent $825G on a 'new' 1959 Chevrolet Corvette

Kevin Hart bought a "new" car that's also very old.

The comedy superstar paid $825,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction to buy a very unique 1959 Chevrolet Corvette.

Its restored two-tone body belies the fully updated chassis underneath it.

The convertible is powered by a 460 hp 6.2-liter V8 from the seventh-generation Corvette, which was the last front-engine model before the mid-engine C8 debuted last year.

It also features a custom Art Morrison high-performance front suspension designed for the C7, Wilwood brakes, a powder-coated frame, retro EVOD wheels, Dakota Digital gauges that fit into the original instrument cluster and a modern Wonder Bar radio head unit imbued with 1950's style.

Hart was the high bidder at the auction, where he was in attendance with his Plastic Cup Boyz comedy crew, who are all working on a new show called "Muscle Car Crew" for the MotorTrend app.

Hart is a regular collector of classic-based resto-mods and pro tuner cars like the Corvette, including a 1,000 hp 1970 Dodge Charger he took delivery of in February and the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he suffered a broken back in when it crashed in 2019.

That's not to say he doesn't like actual new cars. He also recently posted photos of his $330,000 Ferrari 488 Pista.