Here's how far the Ford F-150 Lightning can really go

After a several window stickers for the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning were leaked online last week, Ford has confirmed the authenticity of the driving range ratings displayed for the electric pickups.

The F-150 Lighting will be offered with two battery packs referred to as Standard Range and Extended Range, with the lowest-priced model being the $41,669 Lightning Pro.

According to Ford, a Pro with the standard battery will have an official rating of 230 miles per charge, while the extended range version is rated at 320 miles per charge, which is more than the 300-mile estimate Ford previously announced.

Those figures carry across the XLT and Lariat trims with both batteries, while the top of the line $93,709 Platium is listed at 300 miles compared to its original projection of 280 miles.

The lower range largely due to the different tire and wheel package and unique bodywork featured on the luxury truck. The F-150 Lightning can also double as a 9.6-kilowatt generator that can power an average home for up to three days with the extended range battery pack.

The official start date for F-150 Lightning production has not been announced, but Ford said it will start building and delivering them this spring and that the first year's output is essentially sold out.