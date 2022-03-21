Expand / Collapse search
Here's how far the Ford F-150 Lightning can really go

Can the electric pickup go the distance?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has been revealed with a starting price under $40G. The all-electric truck is the most powerful F-150 ever and offers a range up to 300 miles per charge.

After a several window stickers for the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning were leaked online last week, Ford has confirmed the authenticity of the driving range ratings  displayed for the electric pickups.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is equipped with a front trunk where the internal combustion engine would normally be. (Ford)

The F-150 Lighting will be offered with two battery packs referred to as Standard Range and Extended Range, with the lowest-priced model being the $41,669 Lightning Pro.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is a work-oriented trim that starts at $41,669 that can cover 230 miles per charge or 320 miles with its extended range battery option. (Ford)

According to Ford, a Pro with the standard battery will have an official rating of 230 miles per charge, while the extended range version is rated at 320 miles per charge, which is more than the 300-mile estimate Ford previously announced.

The top of the line F-150 Lightning Platinum can go 300 miles per charge. (Ford)

Those figures carry across the XLT and Lariat trims with both batteries, while the top of the line $93,709 Platium is listed at 300 miles compared to its original projection of 280 miles.

The lower range largely due to the different tire and wheel package and unique bodywork featured on the luxury truck. The F-150 Lightning can also double as a 9.6-kilowatt generator that can power an average home for up to three days with the extended range battery pack.

The official start date for F-150 Lightning production has not been announced, but Ford said it will start building and delivering them this spring and that the first year's output is essentially sold out.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos