Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup production begins, but price remains a mystery

Production of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has begun at the automaker's Montgomery, Ala., factory and the all-new compact pickups will be heading to dealers soon.

The unibody Santa Cruz is the brand's first pickup and is based on the Tucson SUV that is also built at the factory.

The Santa Cruz comes standard with front-wheel-drive, but all-wheel-drive is available along with the choice of either a 180 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 180 lb-ft of torque or a 275 hp turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 310 lb-ft.

The pickup's standout features include a trunk hidden under the bed floor and a built-in roll top tonneau cover for the bed itself.

The Santa Cruz will be competing in its new segment against the upcoming $21,490 Ford Maverick that is scheduled to enter production this fall in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Hyundai North America CEO José Muñoz told The Fox Garage that he expects the entire first-year of production to be spoken for by July, but the price still hasn't been revealed. Fuel economy ratings range from 26 mpg to 27 mpg highway, depending on the model.